English model and actress Elizabeth Hurley continues to showcase her ageless beauty.

At 57 years old, Elizabeth is still rocking bikinis, and she’s never looked better.

Such was the case for a recent Instagram share, in which Elizabeth sent temperatures soaring in a series of white-hot bikini photos.

The Austin Powers actress donned a white string bikini, posing with one hand on the wall while tilting her head for a sultry shot.

Elizabeth looked flawlessly gorgeous with her dewy complexion, shiny hair, and awe-inspiring physique.

The British beauty’s skin was glowing with a neutral color palette, including lush lashes, a shimmery pink lip color, and muted blush and eyeliner to match.

Elizabeth Hurley is white-hot to promote her swim label

Her white string bikini top featured a plunging neckline that came together at her bustline with interlocking gold chain detailing. Elizabeth’s bikini bottoms weren’t visible in the shot, as the photo only captured her from the waist up, but it was enough to highlight her incredible figure.

She shared two more identical photos in the Instagram carousel, each with a different filter effect.

“One Celestial bikini- three filters ❤️😘,” read Elizabeth’s accompanying caption.

Elizabeth’s bikini is from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The Celestial Bikini touted as the “sexiest string bikini ever,” is sold in two separate pieces – both the top and the bottoms are available on her website for $88 each.

Elizabeth Hurley Beach was established in 2005

The self-dubbed “Mummy, Actress, Model, Farmer, and Bikini Designer” founded her London-based Elizabeth Hurley Beach line in 2005. The brand focuses on “sensual fit and jet set influences,” and the pieces are made of high-quality cotton, silks, and lycra.

Elizabeth Hurley Beach also offers a kids’ bijoux collection tailored for girls up to age 13. In addition to swimsuits, the young girls’ line also features terry cloth hoodies, coverups, and embroidered kaftans.

Elizabeth’s obsession with beachwear inspired her to launch her brand. Growing up in rainy England, Elizabeth has grown a fondness for pieces that remind her of sunnier locales.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong,” Elizabeth says of her collection. “I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age.”

Elizabeth defies her age with diet and exercise

At nearly 60 years old, it’s remarkable that Elizabeth is still modeling for her swimsuit line. So, what’s the secret to her youthful appearance? She credits a combination of an organic diet, Pilates, yoga, and running.

Admittedly, Elizabeth hates exercising, but she stays active daily to keep herself in tip-top shape.

“I don’t do a lot of set exercise, but I’m very active and run around all day. I try to run, even though I hate running,” Elizabeth told Celebrity Health & Fitness, adding that she incorporates Pilates when she can.

As far as her diet is concerned, Elizabeth is very mindful of what she eats. “Good health begins with what you put in your body,” she shared.

“When you eat better, you feel better,” she added. “It’s that simple.”