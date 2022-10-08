Elizabeth Hurley is pretty in pink for a good cause

Elizabeth shared several glimpses of her hot pink ensembles as she posed for Estee Lauder’s Breast Cancer Campaign 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/YLMJ/AdMedia

Elizabeth Hurley was pretty in pink as she donned several outfits while raising awareness for breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Elizabeth has long been an advocate for the cause.

The 57-year-old actress and model recently showed off some of her hot pink ensembles – the signature color for the cause – as the Global Ambassador for Estee Lauder’s Breast Cancer Campaign 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the British beauty shared a montage video set to the song The Look of Love by Dusty Springfield, in which she wowed her 2.4 million followers with several of her looks from the campaign.

She captioned her share with a message, reminding women of the importance of getting screened for breast cancer and the statistics. It read, “Glimpses of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign 2022. 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Self check and get screened.”

Elizabeth opened the Reel by drawing a pink breast cancer awareness ribbon on the top of her hand using a tube of lipstick. Seated in front of a gold-embellished wall, Elizabeth was clad in hot pink, lacy dress with long sleeves and a matching lip to pull the look together.

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in series of hot pink ensembles in the name of breast cancer

In the next clip, Elizabeth walked across the street in another hot pink number, this time donning a pouf-sleeved top paired with black pants. The Austin Powers actress wore her hair in loose curls that grazed her shoulders and sported a pair of square aviator sunglasses.

For her next look, Elizabeth looked absolutely stunning in a shimmery, head-to-toe, hot pink blazer and matching pants. She paired the look with comfortable white flats and a boxy gold clutch and was all smiles, despite the rainy weather surrounding her.

Standing before the colorful, pink-themed Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign backdrop, Elizabeth dazzled in a form-fitting hot pink dress with a short cape sleeve. She opted for matching hot pink strappy heels and dangle earrings, showing off her incredible figure at nearly 60 years old.

Going outdoors for another Estee Lauder photo op, Elizabeth went more casual but still kept her look feminine and sexy in an off-the-shoulder, hot pink top with pouf sleeves paired with black pants. Elizabeth donned black strappy heels with the outfit and kept her jewelry minimal, letting her beauty and physique take center stage.

For a photo op inside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street, Elizabeth wowed in another form-fitting hot pink dress. This time, the dress came just below the knee and had metal button embellishments across the chest and down the sleeves as well as a tasteful cut out at the chest.

Striking yet another gorgeous look, Elizabeth wore another head-to-toe hot pink ensemble consisting of a blazer and pants paired with some strappy matching heels.

Elizabeth makes big announcement, talks breast cancer awareness

While in New York, Elizabeth stopped by The Today Show where she made a big announcement. Estee Lauder is donating $15 million over the next five years towards breast cancer research.

Elizabeth was inspired to join the cause when she lost her grandmother to breast cancer. At the time of her grandmother’s passing, it wasn’t as talked about and as the bikini designer shared, “She put off going to the doctor for a year and never spoke about it.”

She said that since her grandmother’s passing, the topic has come to the forefront. “Now, three decades later, it’s encouraging to see that breast cancer is not the taboo it once was,” Elizabeth said.