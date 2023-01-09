Elizabeth Hurley pictured at the Empire State Building with The Estee Lauder Companies in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Lane Ericcson-Photolink

Elizabeth Hurley certainly enjoys putting her stunning physique in a bikini, and the actress is having fun in a new clip as she vacations in the Maldives.

The 57-year-old mother of one is jubilant in the warm climate of South Asia as she enjoys a luxury beach day.

In a video she shared with her 2.5 million Instagram followers, Hurley speaks directly to her audience saying, “Good morning from the beautiful Maldives.”

She flashes a huge smile as she began to dance and get playful in the ocean as she danced to Selena Gomez’s hit song Ring.

Hurley’s stylish blue bikini from her beachwear line matched the crystal clear blue ocean water as she accessorized in tinted sunshades.

The beauty let her long hair flow in the clip as she showed off her age-defying look.

The actress designs her own bikinis with her brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she established in 2005.

This comes after Hurley welcomed the new year at a fancy party alongside her lookalike son Damien.

She sparkled in a shimmery catsuit that showed all her curves at the 2023 bash.

In the caption, she reflected on 2022 and offered a message of hope for the new year.

“A bittersweet goodbye to 2022, a year of both extremely happy and deeply sad memories. Here’s to 2023 and hoping everyones dreams come true ❤️❤️”

Elizabeth Hurley sips champagne in a lime green bikini from her beachwear line

The 57-year-old actor looked sensational in a swimsuit from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line.

In the photo, Hurley’s washboard abs are in all their glory as she sat down on a pier by a beach.

“Raise a glass to bikini season with @elizabethhurley1 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻,” the caption reads.

Hurley put her business hat on when it came to her swimsuit line which offers beachwear for young girls and adults of various sizes.

According to the website, the beachwear is made from high-quality European lycra, which is quick to dry after a swim.

Hurley is heavily involved in the manufacturing, marketing, and design of her label’s beachwear.

She has also opened up about her love of bikinis saying, “I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.”

She continued, “I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age.”

Elizabeth Hurley made a major change to her eating habit

In an interview with E! News, Hurley revealed that she made a significant change to the timing of her meals.

The British actress said that she switched to eating her meals earlier in the day to give her body more time to digest.

She told the outlet that she used to snack late at night but quit the habit for better weight loss results.

As for the type of food she eats, Hurley sticks to whole grains, vegetables, and lean meat for her bikini body.