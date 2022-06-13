Elizabeth Hurley is busty in cut-out mini-dress for ‘Versace moment’

Elizabeth Hurley jazzed up the weekend in a sexy mini-dress with massive cut-out designs. ©ImageCollect.com/MarioSantoro/Admedia

Elizabeth Hurley was rocking some vintage vibes this weekend as she casually did what she does best and stole the show again online in another slamming outfit.

The actress, who just turned 57 on June 10, brought a little bit of the past and a little bit of modern-day to her latest Instagram ensemble choice and once again wowed the internet crowds with her physique and seemingly-ageless beauty.

Elizabeth stunned in a tight dress with nude mesh cut-outs

Breaking up the end-of-the-weekend blues many often experience as another work week is fast approaching, Elizabeth showed no signs of feeling down as she tore it up in a sexy little number.

Elizabeth could be seen sporting a tight, bubblegum-pink, metallic mini-dress for her weekend wave-off that gave some old-fashioned feels with its interesting gold-bead links that crisscrossed the dress in various areas to appear as if to hold her mesh cut-outs together against the shiny pink material.

In the first of two snaps, which the star captioned saying she was having a Versace moment while tagging the infamous designer, Elizabeth looked as youthful as her younger 20-something years. She made approaching age 60 look effortless and breezy as she posed fully frontal in the flirty attire, showing off her lean legs, buxom upper half, and overall sensual figure for her fans to enjoy.

The second picture gave followers a fun glimpse at the stunner alongside her look-alike model son Damian as the pair appeared as if they had been ripped right out of a retro magazine spread, with Elizabeth letting her brunette locks flow freely around her shoulders and her offspring donned a black blazer with no shirt underneath it.

Elizabeth celebrated the Queen of England in a bikini

The star of Bedazzled and Serving Sara actress is accustomed to sharing snaps of her sizzling physique online, and the native Brit made sure to ring in the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations in a way she does best.

Taking to Instagram to offer up her version of a good time, Elizabeth rocked a sexy two-piece for the occasion, which she often does on social media, displaying her famous assets in a tight, white bikini while playing with a balloon emblazoned with the flag of England.

Elizabeth could be seen giving that classic smile she is so well-known for as she seemingly pranced along the sandy beaches of the Caribbean Islands while enjoying a tropical vacation.

With her svelte figure looking as toned and fit as ever and her white swimwear making her tanned skin glow, even more, Elizabeth certainly rang in the party with a bang.