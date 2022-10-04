Elizabeth Hurley is all smiles in a plunging pink pantsuit in NYC

Elizabeth Hurley attended the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party in May 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/YLMJ/Admedia

Elizabeth Hurley stood out in a bright pink sequin pantsuit as she braved the New York weather.

As a long-standing ambassador for Estée Lauder’s Breast Cancer Campaign, she wore the eye-catching outfit to help switch on a pink lighting display at the top of the Empire State Building to signify the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Hurley looked comfortable yet glamorous in the hot pink sequin suit by American fashion brand Alice + Olivia.

Despite the downpour, she smiled and carried a colorful box clutch bag, wearing oversized sunglasses as she was sheltered from the New York rain by her chaperone. As the weather often dictates suitable footwear, she changed from white platform sneakers to pink strappy sandals once inside the event.

The actress wore statement sparkly earrings and kept her long hair loose and natural, completing the look with her signature smoky eye makeup and dark eyeliner.

The charity initiative is close to Elizabeth’s heart, as her own grandmother died from breast cancer 30 years ago.

Actress Elizabeth Hurley steps out in NYC in a sparkling pink suit. Photo credit: JosiahW/BACKGRID

Elizabeth Hurley is a breast cancer awareness ambassador

The star is encouraging women to check their breasts regularly, as new research from Estee Lauder Company UK has revealed that eight out of ten women do not.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Mail, she said, “Evelyn H. Lauder co-created the Pink Ribbon and founded The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign as she recognized that women around the world were dying from breast cancer, and no one was talking about it.”

“Ironically, it was around this same time that I had just lost my beloved grandmother to breast cancer — she put off going to the doctor for a year and never spoke about it.”

Hurley was joined at the event by the Executive Chairman of Estée Lauder, William P. Lauder, and both pulled the lever to light up the iconic Empire State Building pink for the month of October.

Elizabeth Hurley posts touching tribute to late grandmother

Before the NYC event, Hurley posted an Instagram photo of her and her late grandmother, with a touching caption to signify 30 years of Estée Lauder’s Breast Cancer Campaign.

She wrote, “As BCC’s Global Ambassador, I’m proud to continue Evelyn’s mission and honour this milestone anniversary. We will continue this important work until [no one] loses their life to this disease. It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer #ELCAmbassador 💗💗💗.”