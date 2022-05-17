Elizabeth Hurley in underwear and no bra for throwback pic

Elizabeth Hurley broke up the Instagram feed with another sexy post, rocking tiny underwear and a top with no bra underneath for a sultry throwback photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Elizabeth Hurley has taken a trip to the past, posting a sexy throwback of her posing in nothing but tiny underwear and a tank top without wearing a bra.

The movie star, best known for her stints on hit films like Bedazzled with Brendan Fraser and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me with Mike Myers, took to her Instagram page to share the sultry snap, captioning the shot with a tag for British Vogue magazine and photographer Mario Testino.

With her brunette hair swept across her youthful face, Elizabeth stunned in the pics and had all her fans talking about the hot look.

Elizabeth rocked underwear and a tank top with no bra for a throwback snap

Shared just today, Elizabeth gave the internet a nice break with her reminiscent post as she showed off her younger physique that many fans would likely agree still looks pretty much the same today at the age of 56.

The stunner could be seen kneeling on a bed while wearing a mint-green tank and some white undies, which she tugged seductively down on the side with one hand.

Her fans couldn’t seem to get enough of the post and came to her comment section to share their thoughts.

“Wow wow so beautiful and sexy Xx ❤️❤️🔥🔥😍” wrote one follower, as others chimed in saying “Elizabeth you wear it very well The Gods have blessed you 🔥🔥♥️♥️♥️” and “Oooh, I love this 🙂 So natural, not overly made up or posed. Easy when the model is effortlessly, naturally beautiful 🔥.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @elizabethhurley/Instagram

Elizabeth recently opened up about body confidence

With her newest film having wrapped in the winter, during which time the actress unfortunately sprained her ankle in the last days of shooting, Elizabeth took some time to sit down for a chat with Hello! magazine.

“I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do,” she told the publication.

According to Hello!, Elizabeth shared with Daily Mail that she really enjoys modeling her swimwear online, saying “I love modeling my collections and actually think feeling comfortable and confident comes with age…There might be a time when I don’t want to model swimwear and move onto voluminous kaftans, but currently I’m still enjoying it.”

She concluded her interview by adding that she takes care of her body by exercising, staying off alcohol, and avoiding junk food while consuming lots of veggies and never eating in between meals.