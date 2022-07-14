Elizabeth Hurley in string bikini offers rear view for ‘blissful summer’

Elizabeth Hurley gave a rear view while bikini-clad. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Elizabeth Hurley stole the spotlight again on her social media site as she hopped on to give fans another sizzling bikini-clad look.

Sharing her first swimwear snap in over a week, the Bedazzled and Method actress, who continues to defy her age at 57 years old, looked peppy and bright as she posed in a cheeky two-piece while surrounded by a beautiful grassy meadow.

The actress could be seen from the ankles up, her back turned toward the camera to show off her ample rear asset as she glanced over one shoulder to give a radiant smile.

With her brown locks catching the sunlight for a halo effect, Elizabeth looked ethereal surrounded by the tall grasses and towering trees as she tagged the snap with a “blissful summer” hashtag and a caption that read “Chez moi this afternoon.”

Fans of the star were quick to respond to the new skin-baring pic, writing notes like, “You need someone to help you with your suntan lotion 💕,” “Ouuuuiiii,” “Thank you for pure afternoon delight :),” and, “A vision in white. All class.”

Some other followers seemed to be in disbelief about the actress’ ageless beauty, saying, “Body of a 20 year old🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” and, “Is this a throwback Thursday from 2005?”

Elizabeth Hurley delights in skimpy swimwear

While Elizabeth’s showy posts have been somewhat on the minimal side lately, with bikini photos coming in around once a week at most, the star continues to maintain her status as one of the most sought-after Instagram stars out there today.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Earlier this month, the actress took her bra off to enjoy a boat ride, sporting a sheer, leopard print cover-up while getting some fresh sea air.

In May, Elizabeth got in touch with her frisky side, choosing a daring black bikini with gold chain links for her weekend roll-around fun as she sprawled out by a pool.

Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth spills details about her fitness regimen

As the actress just keeps on slaying in her show-stopping swimsuits, Elizabeth finally divulged the secrets behind her toned physique.

Speaking with Women’s Health, Elizabeth shared that she doesn’t enjoy getting in a hard workout at the gym, but rather prefers to get her blood moving in other ways.

Working in some squats every morning while brushing her teeth, Elizabeth said that the great outdoors is largely where she likes to spend her time.

“I do as much outside during the winter as I do during the summer,” she revealed, adding that doing yard work is also a great way to stay in shape.

“Not only do I feel, well, actually exhausted, but also I feel that I’ve got the leaves up, which is also a nice thing. I’d rather do housework than go to the gym. I’d rather scrub a mirror—it does just as much.”