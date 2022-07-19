Elizabeth Hurley in string bikini for 104-degree heatwave

Elizabeth Hurley smiling indoors. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is fighting the scorching British heat in a skimpy bikini.

The 57-year-old Austin Powers actress looked sensational as she updated from her backyard earlier this week, posting just as Brits reached their limits in heat that topped 104 degrees.

Elizabeth had already posted a sundress picnic look as she hit up a field, with this video showing way more skin as she flaunted her figure in a stringy yellow bikini.

All smiles amid a stone terrace and nearby greenery, the model and actress posed, swinging her hips a little and brandishing a big straw hat as she showed off her age-defying body.

Wearing shades and holding up her hat and a small bottle of sunscreen, the ex to Hugh Grant dedicated her post to hot weather advice, name-dropping a well-known skincare brand and her own swimwear one.

“Hat and SPF @elizabethhurleybeach @clinique,” she wrote.

Over 260,000 views have been clocked. Elizabeth is best-known for shouting out the Estee Lauder beauty brand she’s fronted for decades. However, this post brought out American rival Clinique, fronted by stars including HBO actress Alexandra Daddario and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.

Elizabeth Hurley more popular than ever at 57

Elizabeth definitely tops the list of age-defying celebrities. She also rarely, if ever, winds up on a list of celebrities suspected to have had plastic surgery. Earlier this year, and stunning from the ocean, the blue-eyed beauty sizzled in a blue bikini while holding up a starfish. “Found these magnificent starfish, alive but stranded, on the beach- they’re now happily back at the bottom of the sea ❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the photo.

Elizabeth Hurley reveals skincare advice

Hurley has dished on her skincare. Speaking to Woman & Home, the swimwear designer revealed:

“My most favorite product of all has always been Advanced Night Repair, which is a serum that I was given my first bottle of when I first joined the company in 1995, and I’ve used it religiously twice a day ever since.” As to how often she applies lotions and potions, it’s a lot.

“I’ll moisturize my face about six times a day and my neck about ten times a day. Lightly dab it over your face, and it instantly makes you glow,” The Guardian has quoted the model as saying.

Elizabeth is followed by plenty of celebrities known for defying their age, not limited to reality star Lisa Rinna and actress Sofia Vergara.