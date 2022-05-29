Elizabeth Hurley in snakeskin bikini welcomes swimsuit season

Elizabeth Hurley smiling indoors. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is flaunting her sensational swimsuit body in a snazzy snakeskin pool piece to usher in swimsuit season. The 56-year-old bikini bombshell continues to defy her age as sales of her 2005-founded swimwear line stay strong, and it looks like today’s photo may have led to even more revenue.

Posting to Instagram over Memorial Day weekend, the Austin Powers actress stunned in a plunging swimsuit.

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in snakeskin swimsuit for summer 2022

Showing off her tiny waist and ample assets, the British beauty wowed as she modeled a daring one-piece from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line.

Liz posed bathed in natural sunlight as she stood backed by a white wall. Popping against it with her golden tan and showcasing her toned thighs, the blue-eyed beauty smoldered in her cleavage-baring getup, opting for a skimpy look cut down to just above the navel and boasting gold chain detailing on the straps.

All parted lips and with her long hair down and tousled, Elizabeth caught over 20,000 likes in under 40 minutes, writing:

“All hail swimsuit season.” She added a red heart emoji.

Elizabeth’s swimwear line caters to girls as young as 13 and stems from the model’s love of stylish beach pieces and her belief that every woman should find a swimwear look that fits.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As to looking so good as she inches her way towards 60, Liz has opened up. “People often ask me how you can look good as you age, and for me it’s a couple of things,” she told The Cut.

Elizabeth Hurley reveals age-defying secrets

“You need to look after your skin, that’s important. I feel very blessed because I’ve worked with the Estée Lauder companies for 22 years, so I have great products. You also have to look after your health. You can’t look good if you’re not healthy, and diet plays a big part. You can’t smoke and have too much alcohol,” she continued, adding:

“I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises.”

Also boasting swimwear ranges are moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus model Candice Swanepoel.

Hurley is followed by 2.1 million on Instagram.