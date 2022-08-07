Elizabeth Hurley in skimpy bikini celebrates British weather

Elizabeth Hurley close up. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is stunning in a skimpy bikini as she admits she can’t complain about the British weather right now.

The 57-year-old model and actress made headlines last month for enjoying time outdoors as the U.K. sweltered in record-high temperatures hitting 104 degrees – while the mercury has dropped for Brits, it’s still warm.

Posting a weekend photo to her Instagram, Elizabeth sizzled as she showed off her age-defying good looks, and her low-cut swimwear likely drew the eye for male fans.

The Austin Powers star stunned as she posed in front of a bathroom mirror and in a turquoise bikini with gold chain accents.

Highlighting her fabulous curves and toned silhouette, Liz wowed fans as she rocked a frosted lip, also showing off her long locks worn down.

In a caption, Liz wrote: “Bikini weather in England…. who’d have thought it? #notcomplaining 🌞🌞🌞.”

Liz had made headlines towards the end of July for continuing to defy her age as she stunned while arching her back from a field and enjoying the sun. Showing off in a white bikini top and sarong skirt, the ex to Hugh Grant wrote: “Another glorious day,” also tagging 2005-founded swimwear brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Elizabeth Hurley continues to defy her age at 57

Fans still can’t get over how Liz looks so good at 57 – and you won’t find her on lists of celebs suspected to have gone under the knife.

“I often put apple cider vinegar in my hot water. It tastes disgusting. I can’t face it every day, so I’ll put it in my hot water maybe every other day. It’s good for your metabolism,” she told The Cut in 2017. Of her fierce physique, she added:

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active. On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home. I might do some stomach exercises or some bottom or arm exercises, but because I trained for a dancer when I was young, I sort of know all the exercises.”

Elizabeth Hurley still selling her swimwear

Elizabeth Hurley Beach was around long before everyone was shopping SKIMS and Good American.

Liz continues to promote her swimwear and beach line both on her Instagram and her brand’s page – over 300,000 are subscribed to the Elizabeth Hurley Beach Instagram.

For more from Liz, give her Instagram a follow.