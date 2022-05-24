Elizabeth Hurley in plunging sundress shows heart of gold

Elizabeth Hurley smiling indoors. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is stunning from a field and wearing a plunging sundress as she shows she’s got a heart of gold. The 56-year-old Austin Powers actress and model is fresh from an Instagram update shouting out cleft charity Smile Train, and she likely put a smile on her fans’ faces today.

Posting for her two million+ followers on Tuesday, Hurley revealed how she’s affiliated with the charity to provide free cleft treatment via medical professionals in their communities.

Elizabeth Hurley stuns for a good cause in floral sundress

The video showed Elizabeth all smiles as she sat in a wicker chair and backed by a green field area with flowers gently blowing in the breeze.

Holding up a logo mug as she wore a cute, summery, and low-cut sundress in white, red, and green prints, the ex to Hugh Grant told fans: “Did you know that every three minutes, a baby somewhere in the world is born and is unable to breathe, sleep or eat properly?”

Admitting that she didn’t know “either,” Hurley explained that she’d been approached by Smile Train, who’d explained that these babies are born with clefts. The blue-eyed beauty then confirmed her new global ambassador status with Smile Train – Liz also raises money for breast cancer research and awareness via her long-standing ambassador status with beauty brand Estee Lauder.

Hurley promised she’d continue reporting with updates.

Taking to her caption, the swimwear designer added: “It’s an honour and a privilege to become the Global Ambassador for Smile Train and help change the world one smile at a time. Every three minutes, somewhere in the world another baby is born struggling to breathe, speak or eat due to a cleft. Smile Train has achieved so much in 23 years, helping more than 1.5 million cleft-affected children.”

Outlining that countless children and adults have no access to the surgery they need, Liz confirmed that Smile Train “works to fill that gap.”

“I am very much looking forward to meeting the children and families whose lives have been transformed by Smile Train, hearing their stories, and speaking out on their behalf @smiletrain @smiletrainuk #changingtheworldonesmileatatime ❤️❤️,” she added.

Elizabeth Hurley spreads the goodness elswhere

Hurley is known for her high-profile charitable work beyond her Estee Lauder affiliation.

She has supported Elton John‘s AIDS Foundation, the End Hunger Network, Caudwell Children, and the Small Steps Project.