Elizabeth Hurley in plunging bikini gets her gloss on

Elizabeth Hurley close up. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is stunning fans as usual as she shares new content on her Instagram.

The 57-year-old actress and model continues to make headlines for defying her age, and this video added to the pile of proof that she’s aging backward.

On Thursday, Liz shared footage of herself in a skimpy and plunging bikini, this as she puckered up and applied lip gloss.

In a video shared with her 2.4 million followers, the bikini bombshell sizzled in her white swimwear, showing off her curves and trim waistline while indoors and while applying some lip gloss.

Liz filmed herself in selfie mode, wearing statement blue-rimmed shades and her hair tied back. After applying the Clinique product, Liz pouted for the camera, with a caption explaining a little more.

“South of France heaven 💗 EH bikini, @clinique lipgloss & #eltonjohneyewear,” she wrote. The shout-out to Sir Elton John tied into the music being played – Liz chose the British singer’s new single with Britney Spears, Hold Me Closer to accompany the video.

Liz is known for her decades as an ambassador for rival beauty brand Estee Lauder, although 2022 has seen quite a few Clinique mentions from her. The classic brand has been upping its celebrity endorsement game and now boasts Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke as a promo face.

Elizabeth Hurley reveals her favorite beauty product

Elizabeth is known for very much not winding up on celebrity plastic surgery lists. Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle about the one product she swears by, the ex to Hugh Grant revealed:

“I think I’ve been lucky because I’ve been with the company for 24 years so I’ve had really good products at my fingertips — and I use a lot of them,” adding, “My most favorite product of all has always been Advanced Night Repair which is a serum that I was given my first bottle of when I first joined the company in 1995, and I’ve used it religiously twice a day ever since.”

Elizabeth Hurley defies her age at 57

Listing a much pricier brand, Liz continued: “Other products I particularly love are the La Mer products. They make beautiful skincare.”

La Mer boasts a celebrity fanbase not limited to singer Beyonce and mogul Kim Kardashian.

Elsewhere, Liz has this year made headlines for turning 57 and stunning fans with her swimsuit body as she approaches 60. In June, she wowed fans in a yellow bikini while promoting her 2005-founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand.