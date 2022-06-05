Elizabeth Hurley in plunging bikini celebrates Queen’s Jubilee

Elizabeth Hurley smiling indoors. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is honoring the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a celebratory bikini party on the beach. The 56-year-old model this weekend joined tens of millions of Brits honoring Queen Elizabeth II, marking 70 years on the throne – the much-loved monarch is now the longest ever reigning in British history.

Posting to social media on Sunday, the Austin Powers star sent out her jaw-dropping figure in a skimpy white bikini while throwing around a pillow bearing the Union Jack flag. Unsurprisingly, likes came in fast.

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in bikini while honoring The Queen

In a gallery shared with her 2.3 million followers, Hurley opened all smiles and from a sandy beach as she played with the patriotic cushion, flaunting her sizzling assets.

Looking ageless, the ex to Hugh Grant opted for a low-cut bikini boasting a hoop clasp at the waist, plus a beaded bust detail.

Clearly having fun as she celebrated being British and honored 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth, the brunette posed with the blow-up cushion as she threw out major energy, even using a very British term in her caption.

“Bringing a bit of Blighty to the Caribbean on the momentous Platinum Jubilee. All hail HM Queen Elizabeth,” she wrote. “Blighty” is an affectionate term for the U.K. frequently used by Brits.

The Platinum Jubilee, offering the U.K. two Bank Holidays off work, plus a weekend full of festivities, is all anyone can talk about across the pond. The Platinum Party has also brought a slew of celebrities via an honorary performance featuring Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Diana Ross, plus Alicia Keys.

Elsewhere, Hurley has been making headlines for continuing to promote her 2005-founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. “All hail swimsuit season,” the bombshell wrote on May 28 as she posed in a plunging snakeskin swimsuit from her popular brand.

Elizabeth Hurley has a strong brand mission

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” Elizabeth writes on her website.

“We’ve sold a lot of bikinis since we started. We’ve expanded the line a great deal since then and the collection is much broader. Our line for young girls is adorable. I hope we can keep going from strength to strength,” she adds.

Hurley also continues her long-term ambassador status for cosmetics giant Estee Lauder.