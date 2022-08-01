Elizabeth Hurley in busty bikini wiggles hips and takes a cold water plunge

Elizabeth Hurley thrilled fans with some chest and hip jiggles while bikini-clad. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KeithMayhew/LandmarkMedia



Elizabeth Hurley thrilled her fans as she hopped on to her social media page to kick off Monday with some hip-wiggling, bust-baring, bikini-clad show-offs.

Looking stunning as always in a turquoise two-piece, the 57-year-old actress showed off her assets while doing a little dance before plunging into some cold water.

Starting off her Instagram share by putting her body on display on dry land, raising her arms above her head and popping her hips back and forth while also bouncing her chest around a bit, Elizabeth looked model-esque in her swimwear and dark shades.

Her bikini gave the actress extra pizazz with some well-placed, gold chain links clasped together at her bust line and along her hips.

Using just seconds to excite fans with her beachy vibes, Elizabeth then gave an air kiss to the lens before cutting to some snapshots of her gleefully going backward down the steps of a boat while getting ready for a splash in what looked like either a lake or ocean.

Elizabeth could be seen giving that 100-watt smile of hers as she slowly went down the stairs to get into the water behind her, looking cheery in the first three stills even as the water reached her thighs.

The final shot let fans in on just how chilly the water was, with the actress looking a bit surprised as she left her mouth wide open as the shock of the cold finally settled in.

“Do you hate people making a fuss getting into cold water? 😉” she joked in her caption.

Elizabeth Hurley flaunts her figure in skimpy wear

Elizabeth is known for giving fans something to look forward to every week, often going to her Instagram page to post some skimpy attire snaps she has chosen for the day.

Even before the official start of summer, Elizabeth left followers speechless after posting a sexy video of herself rolling around in a black bikini, with the swimwear looking like the twin to her current bikini choice in her most recent post.

In July, Elizabeth set the internet on fire when she shared a hot snap that showed off her ability to make any outfit look sensual, posing braless in a leopard-print cover-up slip while relaxing on a boat ride.

Elizabeth Hurley excites fans with braless, underwear-clad throwback pic

Not only do recent pictures capture the attention of fans, but Elizabeth proved that she holds power over the people even when it comes to old throwback pics.

The actress stole the spotlight for days back in May when she posted a simple yet clearly enthralling snap of herself posing in nothing but her underwear and a braless tank top for a little walk down memory lane.

Elizabeth could be seen kneeling on a bed in the revealing attire, her brown hair cascading across her forehead for a sultry side-sweep while one hand gently tugged on her white undies, the other arm resting along her thigh.

A soft green tank top covered her otherwise-naked torso, allowing a tiny peek of her midriff to show.

The post garnered nearly 100,000 likes and got almost 2,000 comments from fans.