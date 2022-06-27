Elizabeth Hurley in bikini enjoys weekend bicycle ride

Elizabeth Hurley smiling indoors. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is stunning in a yellow string bikini with big summer energy as she flaunts her phenomenal figure and promotes her swimwear brand.

This weekend, the British model and actress thrilled her 2 million+ followers in new snaps while shouting out her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line, and she even threw in some bicycle action.

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in bikini at 57

Looking flawless as usual, the ex to Hugh Grant opened in the tiniest of bikinis while showing off her model body and posing by a salmon stone wall.

Largely in the shade as she showed off her toned abs and legs, plus her famous assets, Liz looked fierce in her buttercup-yellow pool look, throwing one arm up against the wall and sending the camera a direct gaze, plus a slight smile.

Making the most of summer, Hurley reappeared with a swipe right while enjoying a two-wheeler ride amid greenery – here; the model was snapped candidly before closing with a cute printed sundress snap from a chic backyard.

“Let the sunshine in….. 30% off our Sunshine edit, which includes all my favourite yellow pieces www.elizabethhurley.com,” a caption read.

Elizabeth is clearly winning on the age-defying front. The blue-eyed beauty isn’t a face you’ll find on “celebs who’ve had plastic surgery” lists – fans can’t get over how youthful the swimwear designer looks.

Putting health first, the breast cancer awareness campaigner told Hello:

“I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do.” Speaking of women overall, she added: “They really need to be in tune with their own bodies. And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that’s what we do.”

Elizabeth Hurley says she’s gained 10 pounds in 20 years

Happy to reveal she’s A-Okay with her body changing a little, Elizabeth has also told Daily Mail: “I’m at least 10 pounds heavier than I was 20 years ago, but I don’t care. I probably eat a bit more now, but I don’t eat takeaways and only drink sodas once in a blue moon. Life’s too short to be on a super strict diet.” The Austin Powers star then revealed that her “weakness is peanut butter” – she’ll “stick” her “finger in the jar” if it’s in the house.

Elizabeth’s post today gained over 37,000 likes in four hours.