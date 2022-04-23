Elizabeth Hurley highlights ‘special skill’ in plunging dress

Elizabeth Hurley smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Elizabeth Hurley is showing off some skills and some major cleavage. The model and Austin Powers actress continues to prove immensely popular on Instagram, and she didn’t need a bikini to thrill fans in her pre-weekend share.

Liz, best known for dating actor High Grant before kicking off a stellar career and swimwear line, posted shimmying away in the dark as she showed off a dance during a very candid moment.

Elizabeth Hurley dances in a very low-cut dress

The video showed the 56-year-old in a low-cut and short-sleeved black dress while dancing around outdoors. Hurley had gone partly sheer via embellished fabrics, also drawing attention to her tiny waist and cleavage as she also showed off a glittery choker necklace.

Wearing heavy eyeshadow and her long hair down, the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder gained over 500,000 views overnight as she wrote: “How to embarrass your friends #specialskill.” The footage had also brought in a voice asking:” What are you doing?” as Liz danced. Here, the blue-eyed beauty replied: “I don’t know!”

Fans have been getting plenty more, though.

Earlier this month, Elizabeth made headlines for posing thigh-deep in ocean waters and wearing a tiny blue bikini while saving starfish. Showing off her good heart and her figure, she told fans: “Found these magnificent starfish, alive but stranded, on the beach- they’re now happily back at the bottom of the sea.”

Elizabeth Hurley outlines quarantine paranoia

Hurley has also been making headlines for revealing her U.K. quarantine over COVID. “There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems,” she told Hello. “I am completely paranoid that I won’t be able to keep them safe, and I haven’t let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests.” Hurley has been hunkered down at her Herefordshire mansion prior to lockdown easing.

Confirming her “farmer” Insta bio rings true, the leggy beauty added: “Secretly, I’d much rather be gardening than doing anything else. I’ve been outside doing things for at least five hours a day.” During the first wave of COVID, Liz made headlines for showing off the homemade marmalade she’d made. She boasts 2.3 million Instagram followers.