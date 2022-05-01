Elizabeth Hurley flashes buns in sheer underwear

Elizabeth Hurley smiling. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is flashing her buns while in sheer underwear and even braving sharing a topless shot as she announces The Royals has finally landed on Netflix. The 56-year-old model and actress was in a celebratory mood on Instagram this weekend, posting the news, plus photos from the 2015 series.

Netflix is now offering all four seasons of the show costarring William Moseley and Vincent Regan.

Elizabeth Hurley shares buns-out shot from The Royals

Delighting her followers on Saturday, the Austin Powers bombshell flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a series of looks, opening with a racy shot as she modeled a sheer and embellished white dress that was approaching lingerie territory.

Hurley stunned in the plunging number as the camera also showed she was on set, with further photos including a more dressed-up look, a backstage bathrobe photo, plus a snap with legend Joan Collins.

The ex to Hugh Grant made fans swipe for the topless action. Here, Hurley was seen in two side-by-side photos. One showed her looking a little caught off guard as she stood in plunging and strappy black lingerie look that was mostly sheer. The next shot showed her back to the camera, topless, and showing off her peachy buns while in a scene.

The blue-eyed beauty also shared a fun bed snap of herself in pigtail bunches and wearing a strapless dress, plus fishnets.

Taking to her caption, Liz wrote: “The Royals has dropped on @netflix All four seasons. Such happy memories of making such a fun, silly show about a fictitious British Royal Family.” Fans left her over 50,000 likes in just two hours.

Elizabeth Hurley opens up on The Royals

Hurley opened up on The Royals back in 2014 and ahead of its release. Aged 49 at the time, the actress told Today: “There’s little resemblance to Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of England,” outlining her Queen Helena role. “But you never know. The beauty of this show is that we go behind closed doors.”

As to how Hurley looks so sensational at 56, it might be genes, but efforts go in. She said, “I often put apple cider vinegar in my hot water. It tastes disgusting. I can’t face it every day, so I’ll put it in my hot water maybe every other day. It’s good for your metabolism,” Elizabeth told The Cut. Admitting she isn’t into regimented gym trends, the star added: “I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active. On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home.”