Elizabeth Hurley drops jaws in Peaches bikini for stunning mirror selfie

Elizabeth Hurley had her fans seeing double as the actress and model showcased her phenomenal bikini body.

At 57 years old, Elizabeth can still rock a string bikini like it’s nobody’s business.

The British beauty advertised a chain link two-piece from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection on Instagram, and she had her fans’ jaws dropping to the floor.

In the multi-image carousel, Elizabeth posed in front of a floor-length mirror to showcase her swimwear and her age-defying curves from several angles.

Elizabeth stared intently at the camera in the first shot with a smoldering expression. The Austin Powers star looked impossibly youthful and toned in the snap, wearing her brunette locks down and sporting her classic neutral makeup palette with a pop of light pink on her lips.

A slide right saw Elizabeth striking a fun pose with a smile as she raised one arm and put the other to her side. Elizabeth sported a pair of gold dangly earrings to complement the gold chain detail on her bikini and otherwise went accessory-free.

Elizabeth Hurley is a timeless beauty in her latest bikini snaps

The Bedazzled beauty shared a close-up shot in the third slide, showing off her flawless skin and feminine curves.

“Did you know I have a twin? 😘” Elizabeth teased in her caption. “We’re both wearing our brand new Peaches bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach 🍑”

In a span of less than 24 hours, Elizabeth’s post amassed more than 200,000 likes, and thousands of her 2.6 million Instagram followers flocked to the comments to rave about her gorgeous photos.

Several of Elizabeth’s admirers couldn’t get over how well she has aged.

Elizabeth’s fans can’t get over her ageless beauty

“I was watching Austin Powers on Netflix last night. You’ve aged like a fine wine 🍷” read a comment from one of her followers.

Another fan called Elizabeth “One of the most stunning women on the planet.”

Elizabeth’s fans think she’s aging amazingly. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

“Not bad … like a fine wine your aging well 🔥,” wrote another Instagram user.

Referring to her mirror-image photos, several of Elizabeth’s fans showed up in the comments to note that she was “Double trouble” in the series of stunning shots.

Elizabeth’s fans fawned over her in her latest bikini pic. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

“Double trouble and twice the fun,” read one such comment.

Elizabeth’s bikini in the photos is the Peaches Bikini from Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The nectarine-hued two-piece’s tops and bottoms are sold separately, each retailing for $88.

The swimsuit is described as the “perfect, peachy string bikini,” featuring gold chain detailing at the bustline and hips, and is constructed of Italian lycra for a flattering fit. The tops and bottoms are each available in sizes XS through XL and can be purchased at ElizabethHurley.com.

How does Elizabeth maintain her beauty and sensational physique?

Continuing to model bikinis at nearly 60 years old isn’t a feat that everyone can accomplish. Elizabeth, however, has done so with ease, taking care of her body over the years to stay looking gorgeous as ever.

Although she claims she doesn’t exercise at all — hard to believe, right?! — she is adamant about taking good care of her skin. During an interview with Andy Coden during an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Elizabeth shared some of her beauty secrets.

“I’ve worked for Estee Lauder for over 25 years, so I have an arsenal of products. I have everything,” Elizabeth admitted.

Among all of the products she’s amassed over the years, there is one skincare product that Elizabeth can’t live without — a serum from Estee Lauder, for whom she’s been a spokesmodel for more than a quarter of a century.

“It’s a serum called Advanced Night Repair,” Elizabeth dished. “Which I’ve used twice a day for 25 years.”

In addition to taking good care of her skin, Elizabeth also shared that when it comes to her diet, she limits the amount of dairy she eats but piles on the vegetables. Clearly, Elizabeth’s health and beauty regimen has served her well.