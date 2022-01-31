Elizabeth Hurley displays her toned physique in a sexy bikini while saying she’s ‘going on a pretend vacation’

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her toned physique in a tiny bikini while fantasizing about going away on vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Elizabeth Hurley sent the internet into a spin with her latest bikini pic as she reminisced about going away on vacation.

Elizabeth Hurley showed off her body in another bikini post

Elizabeth posed in the same bikini she wore in a post shared to Instagram three weeks ago in which she revealed that she had taken that photo while on location for her latest movie Christmas in the Caribbean.

The 56-year-old actress stunned once again in the tan-colored bikini with chain-link embellishments that held the center of the top and the sides of the bottom together.

She captioned the stunning photo with wistful thoughts about going away, saying, “NOT complaining, but my last holiday seems like a lifetime ago- just before the first lockdown. I’m going on a pretend vacation and shall live vicariously through my phone for a few days ❤️.”

Elizabeth may not have had a proper vacation in a while but she was able to enjoy the tropics of St. Kitts and Nevis during the filming of her new movie.

The actress sprained her ankle in the final days of filming her movie

Filming was not all fun and games, however, as the former girlfriend of Hugh Grant ended the venture by spraining her ankle.

Elizabeth gave fans an update on her injury in her initial post posing in the risque bikini, saying, “Got this shot whilst on location filming Christmas in the Caribbean – just before I sprained my silly ankle. Now, still on crutches and lying on the sofa, eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her injury has not appeared to slow her down at all as she continued to faithfully post sizzling photos of herself in the weeks that followed news of her medical condition.

Elizabeth took to Instagram for a more personal and informative post just one week ago, encouraging her female fans to regularly check their breasts for possible cancerous growths.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a tight, pale pink dress, Elizabeth told her fans “Self-checking is a crucial way to detect breast cancer early and improve survival rates – I check mine at the beginning of every month 💗.”

Whether it’s health tips or just pure eye-catching snaps, Elizabeth definitely knows how to keep her fans engaged and wanting more.



