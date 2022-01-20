Elizabeth Hurley debuts bronde hair transformation and looks sensational

Elizabeth Hurley swaps her trademark brunette hair for a new look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Elizabeth Hurley showcased her hair transformation as the beautiful actress opted for a new look.

The 56-year-old actress is still nursing a sprained ankle so she wouldn’t be shooting any movies in the meantime.

Liz Hurley returned to one of her favorites, the hair salon The Courtyard by Paollo in London.

She shared a repost from the hairdresser on her Instagram Story, showing off her bronde hairstyle on her iconic long wavy hair.

Paollo Sagerah is a highly-regarded hair colorist who runs his hair boutique in Chelsea, London.

Elizabeth Hurley looks stunning with a bronde hairstyle

Sejarah shared an image of the pair on his Instagram page, showing off his work on Hurley.

“Cool Bronde for stunning 🤩🎬@elizabethhurley1 this colour is gorgeous on you 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🖤” he wrote in the caption.

The actress recently shared a throwback, rocking a lighter shade hair with blonde locks.

When The Royals star shot the Netflix movie Christmas in the Caribbean last November, she had her brunette hair.

She shared a photo from the movie set rocking bikini and gave a health update about an onset injury.

She wrote the following in the caption:

“Got this shot whilst on location filming Christmas in the Caribbean – just before I sprained my silly ankle. Now, still on crutches and lying on the sofa, eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself 🤷🏻‍♀️“

Liz Hurley shares diet secrets

The model and actress has been open about how she maintained her slim figure over the last few decades.

According to New Beauty in an interview with The Times, Hurley talked about her discipline when it comes to her eating habits.

“I haven’t eaten processed food for 100 years,” Hurley says. “I don’t eat sweets. I drink little alcohol. I don’t smoke but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learned to eat lighter and not so late.”

The actress also explained how she had a 50-50 approach to dieting counteracting her carbohydrates with a healthy vegetable or fruit.

“If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables.” She also talked about her love for peanut butter, which is high in fat and protein, adding:

“I have one spoon, then another, and I’ve emptied the jar before you know it,” she confessed.

In an Instagram post for Breast Cancer Awareness, the actress spoke candidly about her grandmother’s death which helped motivate her to stay healthy.

In the lengthy statement in support of Breast Cancer Awareness, she wrote the following:

“When my grandmother lost her life to breast cancer in the early 90’s, nobody spoke openly about this disease. Times have changed, but people are still dying. Today, our call to help end breast cancer for all is more urgent than ever as breast cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide.”