Elizabeth Hurley celebrated Patrick Cox’s 60th birthday with stunning fashion and some major throwback pics.

Elizabeth is a successful and stunning actress, and Patrick is a successful shoe designer as well as her very good friend.

The pictures perfectly highlighted their long friendship, with an amazing throwback image that showed them smiling together in their younger years.

For his celebration, Patrick sported an olive green turtleneck sweater with a stylish brown jacket thrown on top. His smile lit up the room as he posed alongside Elizabeth.

Elizabeth rocked a light pink crop top sweater that she paired with a matching skirt made of the same cotton material. She accessorized her look with dangling earrings, and her nails were freshly manicured to match her dress.

The actress’ hair effortlessly tumbled over her shoulders in luscious brunette locks to create a lovely waterfall. Her makeup was stunning, with glossy pink lips, rosy blush, and dark lashes.

She captioned her heartfelt post, “Happy Birthday @thepatrickcox Thank you for making the world a better place for 60 years. Thank you for being a brilliant friend. I ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you xxx.”

Elizabeth Hurley models for her beachwear line

Elizabeth clearly has an amazing sense of fashion, and luckily for the world, she channels that into her beachwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The gorgeous model looked incredible in a white beach dress with a colorful peacock feather pattern. It featured long, breathable sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit.

Of course, the ocean background was also lovely, with a shining sea in front of a breathtaking landscape.

Elizabeth captioned her post, “Limited edition, super floaty, Feather Robe has arrived at @elizabethhurleybeach www.elizabethhurley.com 💗💗💗💗.”

The gorgeous piece is available on her website and retails for $330.

Elizabeth’s line sells a lovely variety of beachwear options, all of which complement the figure and are perfect for soaking up the sun.

Her fans likely loved the dress, as the post earned over 390,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Elizabeth Hurley is fabulous in a cut-out dress

Elizabeth looks amazing in absolutely everything, and sometimes she turns up the style even higher.

The brunette beauty sported a tightfitting black gown embellished with jewels and featured a large cutout in the bodice. It exuded elegance with long sleeves and a turtle neck.

Elizabeth posed in front of a shining chandelier and gazed into the camera with an unwavering stare.

She captioned her image, “Come up and see me some time ❤️.”

Her stunning post earned over 53,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.