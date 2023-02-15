Elizabeth Hurley joined the ranks of other celebrities who hopped online to celebrate Valentine’s Day as she shared another dazzling snapshot with her fans.

The Bedazzled actress, who will turn 58 in June, brought her seemingly-ageless beauty to the internet for her holiday snap and the brunette looked gorgeous as she smiled from her bed.

Posing on top of a small mattress that backed up to a curved, florally-painted headboard, Elizabeth smiled at the lens as she hugged a poofy white pillow close to her chest.

Her stunning blue eyes took centerstage as she gazed directly into the camera, her lids outlined in black and her lashes standing out with sweeps of mascara.

Elizabeth’s hair was kept loose and down to hang around her shoulders as the actress curled up her legs near her torso and used one arm to hug the pillow in front of her.

The star captioned her post, “Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️❤️❤️❤️💗💗💗💗.”

Elizabeth is well-known by her fans for her bikini posts, with her recent Valentine’s post more of a rare occurrence.

Elizabeth Hurley poses in a white, chain-link bikini for the Elizabeth Hurley Beach line

Prior to her holiday snap, Elizabeth donned what seems to be one of her favorite bikinis, wearing a white two-piece with a gold chain link design.

Elizabeth shared the swimsuit with followers via her Instagram page, posing for a three-part series while playing around with different filters.

The actress looked incredible as she zoomed in for a shot from the belly button-up, sharing that her suit of choice was the Celestial Bikini, which sells online at Elizabeth’s swim line.

With a stark-white top and bottom, the two-piece might seem mundane in color. However, what it lacks in hue, it makes up with the well-placed links that hold the item together.

Golden chain links ran both along her mid-chest as well as along her hips to make for a truly stunning design.

A look on her Elizabeth Hurley Beach site shows that the bikini doesn’t come cheap, with the top alone costing $88 and the matching bottoms also coming in at $88.

Despite the hefty price tag, information about the items might explain the price, with both the top and bottoms being made of “body sculpting Italian lycra.”

Elizabeth Hurley Beach is a luxury swim label

Further dives into the website show a detailed description of why Elizabeth started her brand, with the website’s introduction sharing that the actress wanted to make swimwear that would flatter a variety of body types.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” she shared in the About Us section.

Starting up the label back in 2005, Elizabeth seems to have enjoyed much success with the popularity of her items, catering to women who want to add a touch of class and opulence to their vacations.

“We’ve sold a lot of bikinis since we started. We’ve expanded the line a great deal since then and the collection is much broader,” she said, adding that she now also has a line for younger girls as well.