Elizabeth Hurley brings the goods in plunging dress

Elizabeth Hurley close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Elizabeth Hurley is looking red-hot as she stuns in a plunging gown while glammed up.

The 57-year-old actress and model was all dolled up for a chocolate bash in Berlin, Germany, this week, posting photos from her night to Instagram and delighting her 2 million+ followers.

Elizabeth Hurley stuns in plunging dress at 57

Fresh from her 57th birthday this month, the Austin Powers star posed, showing off her bombshell figure in a bright red, floor-length, and beaded dress, one showing off her famous cleavage and drawing attention to her slim waist.

All smiles as she showed she’s basically aging backward, the ex to Hugh Grant wowed with soft-curled hair and pink blush on her cheekbones, also flashing her pearly whites as she smiled for the camera.

Fans swiping saw Liz joined by other guests, also posing for a girly selfie with a threesome of ladies.

“High jinks in Germany last night for the @raffaello Summer Party. Always lovely to see some gorgeous girlfriends ❤️❤️,” a caption read.

Fans left over 20,000 likes in just five hours. Liz received way more likes seven days ago, with a video now approaching 1 million views. Here, the blue-eyed beauty danced around in a low-cut black bikini with gold chain detailing, showing off her killer figure amid greenery and promoting her Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand. Name-dropped the label she founded in 2005, Hurley wrote:

“My favourite Ebony bikini is 30% off this weekend only on www.elizabethhurley.com ❤️❤️❤️.”

Liz continues to both sell her pool and beach pieces and give back. In May, the British beauty announced her partnership with Smile Train as she joined forces with the charity helping children with cleft lips and palates.

Elizabeth Hurley shows heart of gold with new ambassador status

Addressing fans, Liz wrote: “It’s an honour and a privilege to become the Global Ambassador for Smile Train and help change the world one smile at a time. Every three minutes, somewhere in the world another baby is born struggling to breathe, speak or eat due to a cleft. Smile Train has achieved so much in 23 years, helping more than 1.5 million cleft-affected children.”

“I am very much looking forward to meeting the children and families whose lives have been transformed by Smile Train, hearing their stories, and speaking out on their behalf,” she added.

Liz is also highly active in the world of breast cancer awareness and research. The Estee Lauder face’s grandmother died from breast cancer.