Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley pictured at a Glamour Awards event at Berkeley Square. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Chris Joseph/Landmark Media

Elizabeth Hurley looks stunning in an aqua-blue bikini as she makes an exciting movie announcement.

The 57-year-old beauty keeps on delivering Christmas movies and is back with another one. Last year, she starred in Father Christmas Is Back alongside John Cleese and Kelsey Grammer.

Hurley has been keeping busy and has not one but two Xmas movies in 2022, starring in Christmas in Paradise and Christmas in the Caribbean.

The stunning actress showed her incredible physique in the swimwear from her eponymous beachwear line.

On Instagram, she shared some behind-the-scenes clips from her latest movie as she did her hair and makeup.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption, she announced to her followers where they could stream her new movie just in time for the holidays.

“My new movie Christmas in the Caribbean is out! In selected theatres and on @appletv @skytv @amazonprime @googleplay ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

In the movie, Liz plays a British bride, who was abandoned on her honeymoon and spends December in the Caribbean with her bridesmaids as love blossoms.

Elizabeth Hurley responds to claims she took Prince Harry’s virginity

According to reports, Prince Harry reveals in his upcoming memoir, Spare, that a “beautiful older woman in the countryside” took his virginity when he was a teenager.

It wasn’t long before observers speculated that the actress was the British royal’s lover.

In an interview with the British publication The Times, Hurley is asked if she was the mystery woman, to which she replied, “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!” adding, “No. Not me. Absolutely not.’

Hurley made headlines early in her career for her relationship with ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant. They dated from the late 80s until they split in 2000.

She spoke about her tragic love life in the interview, saying, “of my four great loves, two are dead. It’s hard.”

Steve Bing, the father of her only son Damian, committed suicide in 2020, and her former boyfriend, Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, died unexpectedly in Thailand earlier this year of a suspected heart attack.

Prince Harry’s memoir is set for release on January 10, 2023. It is part of a reported $44 Million three-book deal signed with publisher Penguin Random House in 2020.

Elizabeth Hurley poses with Billy Ray Cyrus and Kelsey Grammer for Christmas in Paradise movie by Amazon Prime

Hurley appeared to have a great time with her co-stars Billy Ray Cyrus and Kelsey Grammar for her other Christmas movie this year, Christmas in Paradise.

With Mariah Carey’s hit record All I Want For Christmas is You playing in the background, the trio were all smiles and shared laughs for the photoshoot. The actor shared the clip on her Instagram page.

Elizabeth suffered an ankle injury earlier this year when she was filming the movie.