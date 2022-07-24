Elizabeth Hurley arches back in string bikini from a field

Elizabeth Hurley smiling indoors. Pic credit: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is looking jaw-dropping as she flaunts her figure in a skimpy bikini look from a field.

The 57-year-old actress and model has upped the swimwear action on her Instagram this month – alongside celebrating last week’s U.K. heatwave from her backyard, she’s been promoting new merch from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line.

Posting shortly before the weekend, Liz stunned fans as she arched her back in a white bikini top and sarong look, posing from a sunny field and shouting out the good weather.

All smiles as she threw back her head amid a grassy pathway, Liz sizzled in a thin-strapped and plunging bikini top, pairing it with a colorful and knotted sarong with a slit finish.

Flashing her toned legs, the ex to Hugh Grant drew attention to her slim figure and curves, with a swipe right showing a cheeky smile as she stretched both arms up above her head.

Liz opted for low-key and matte makeup, smokey eyeliner, plus a nude lip, writing: “Another glorious day #vacationathome @elizabethhurleybeach.”

Fans have left over 53,000 likes. The shoot follows a similar deal shared back on July 14 – here, Liz went more revealing in a full bikini look as she flaunted her killer silhouette and enjoyed the British summer. “Chez moi this afternoon,” the Austin Powers star wrote, adding a #blissfulsummer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Liz had also tagged Elizabeth Hurley Beach, founded in 2005.

Elizabeth Hurley swears by apple cider vinegar

While fellow 50+ celebrities often wind up sparking plastic surgery speculation, Liz rarely – if ever – makes such headlines. The youthful star puts her age-defying looks down to healthy living, with a little help from a drink that’s often considered on the old-fashioned side. Apple cider vinegar, regularly touted for its health benefits but not massively proven to aid much in medical studies, is on the list of things Liz uses to stay healthy.

“I often put apple cider vinegar in my hot water. It tastes disgusting. I can’t face it every day, so I’ll put it in my hot water maybe every other day. It’s good for your metabolism,” she told The Cut.

Elizabeth Hurley is not the treadmill type

The healthy eater attempts to grow as much of her own produce as possible and vary her selection.

“I don’t do any regulated exercise, but I’m very active. On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home,” Hurley continued.