Elizabeth Hurley, 56, poses in a leopard-print bikini to celebrate COVID-19 booster

Liz Hurley gets some sun in a bikini from her lingerie fashion line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Elizabeth Hurley set hearts racing as she rocked a leopard-print bikini to celebrate getting the coronavirus booster jab.

The Royals actress recently finished filming the festive romantic comedy Christmas in the Caribbean, in the islands of St Kitts and Nevis.

In the holiday movie, the 56-year-old actress will portray a hopeless romantic left at the altar by her fiancé and put her honeymoon to good use.

As the official synopsis reads: “Not to let her Christmas in the Caribbean honeymoon go to waste, Rachel and her two bridesmaids jet off to the islands, where love blossoms and she has to make a life choice.”

In an Instagram post marking the end of production, the 56-year-old actress revealed she was injured while filming the movie.

“Bye bye glorious Caribbean- it’s been a blast- in spite of the sprained ankle. Thank you to the cast & crew of #christmasinthecaribbean for working around me with such grace and good humour.”

Liz Hurley stuns in Caribbean bikini photo

The stunning actress posed with her arms stretched out as she took in the sun in an Instagram snap.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With her age-defying body in full display, Hurley wore a white robe along with her leopard-print bikini.

The actress shared her gratitude about receiving a Covid booster jab to her Instagram followers.

She wrote in the caption: “Yeeeessssss! Covid booster today. Thank you ❤️.”

Hurley revealed that she was double vaccinated earlier this year and that her family members also received the jab.

The British actress praised the British National Health Service workers who worked long hours during the Covid lockdowns in an Instagram post.

“Thank you to the NHS for my second Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine. I am very grateful. Thank you to all the courageous NHS workers who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe. All my family in my age group and older are now double vaccinated, she wrote in the caption, adding:

“All my younger family members will be registering as soon as their age groups open up. I am so looking forward to downloading proof of my vaccines from the NHS app #staysafe #frontlinepin.”

When Elizabeth Hurley is not modeling bikinis from her eponymous beachwear line, she is a working actress. The actress keeps a busy schedule working in both television and movies.

She recently starred in the Netflix movie Father Christmas Is Back and appeared in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as a guest judge.