Elizabeth Gillies in busty pink dress for Dynasty on Netflix celebration

Elizabeth Gillies looks beautiful on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

The American actress, Elizabeth Gillies, is mainly known for her roles in Victorious and Dynasty.

She recently looked beautiful, celebrating the release of the latest season of Dynasty.

The actress posed wearing a plunging long sleeve hot pink dress with a matching eye shadow look and bra.

Her hair was styled in tight waves, and she wore long diamond earrings similar to her belt.

She was also stunning, wearing a halter strap white and yellow dress with holes all over her stomach, showing some skin in a sophisticated way.

She adorned this look with a slicked-back hairstyle and an exotic hat.

Elizabeth Gillies rocks a red suit

The American actress posted many of the incredible and iconic fits her character wore this season on her Instagram, which has 14 million followers.

Some of the fits included a green skirt, a polished grey suit vest, pants, a tight black dress, and a bright red suit.

Gillies showed appreciation for the incredible support the show has gotten by captioning this post, “Dynasty on Netflix celebration post!! 13M hours watched in the first 2 days, top 3 in almost every country in the world in under a week..it’s just incredible. Thank you, guys. Means a lot to us.”

Elizabeth Gillies on Dynasty’s fifth and final season

Actress and singer Elizabeth Gillies has been part of the Dynasty wild family since 2017 when the show premiered.

The show is based on the 1980s prime-time soap opera of the same name and has managed to stay on the air for five seasons. Unfortunately, this season will be the last one we see Gillies play the iconic Fallon Carrington.

In an interview with Town & Country, Gillies was asked how she got involved in this successful project that some people have been waiting nearly 30 years for. To this, she responded, “I was in the hospital and I got an email that they were rebooting Dynasty and that they wanted to see me for Fallon. […] So, I recovered, went to the audition room, and I think they cast everyone the next day; it happened very quickly.”

The now 29-year-old was getting her appendix removed when this opportunity showed up in her life. She expressed she really liked the revamped version of her character, which made her even more interested in playing the role. And as we have seen for five seasons now, she has done an exceptional job playing Fallon.