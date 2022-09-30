Elizabeth Gillies is thankful despite the end of an era as she stuns in several plunging dresses for Dynasty’s popularity on Netflix. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Elizabeth Gillies is embracing the end of an era in style as she shares some fashionable outtakes in various busty looks.

Elizabeth rose to fame for her role as Jade West in Nickelodeon’s Victorious and began a new chapter as Fallon Carrington in CW’s Dynasty revival.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Season 5 would be the last season of Dynasty, and the last episode aired earlier this month.

Despite the end of Dynasty, Elizabeth has plenty to be thankful for from her time on the show, including the support from fans.

On Wednesday, Elizabeth shared a post on Instagram celebrating Dynasty coming to Netflix and how popular the series was within the first few days of its arrival.

She wrote, “Dynasty on Netflix celebration post!! 13M hours watched in the first 2 days, top 3 in almost every country in the world in under a week.. it’s just incredible. Thank you, guys. Means a lot to us,” and shared some iconic outfits from the series.

Elizabeth Gillies sizzles in plunging dresses

She shared a few outfits from her time as Fallon on the show, sharing some incredible looks.

The opening photo shows her in a white and yellow plunging halterneck dress, complete with a matching hat.

The next photo seems like more of an action photo as she leans over and seems to be shaking her head while in a hot pink dress with a short skirt and low neckline.

Additional outfits included a green miniskirt and black crop top, a cutout green dress with white flowers, and an elegant bodysuit.

She also included the not-so-modest nun attire, including a short sheer skirt, plunging neckline, and some elegant jewelry.

The photos show a glimpse of the great times she had filming Dynasty, though she did reveal she wouldn’t be around if there was a reboot.

Elizabeth Gillies is done with Dynasty for good

Appearing on The Zach Sang Show earlier this month, Elizabeth revealed that she would not return to the show if there was another season or reboot, considering the fact that Dynasty was already a reboot of the 1980s soap opera.

She stated, “I’ve already processed this. It’s like, you’re asking me something like, if somebody broke up with you—if your relationship came to a natural ending with whoever you’re with—if they called you back after you haven’t seen each other and said, ‘Actually, should we date? Should we date for just a little, tiny bit longer, and then should we break up again?’ No, there’s no point.”

However, she did say that she might be willing to do a cast reunion “years from now.”

Although Dynasty’s ending may be sad for fans, it seems that at least one star is ready to move on to the next stage of her career.