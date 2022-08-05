Elizabeth Banks wears a cherry-print bikini after arriving in Greece for summer vacation

Elizabeth Banks at The 14th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Westcom/StarMaxWorldwide

Elizabeth Banks flaunts her bikini body after arriving in Greece for a summer getaway.

The 49-year-old actress has been booked and busy with acting roles as well as with directing and production.

In March 2021, it was announced that Banks would direct the upcoming thriller film Cocaine Bear, which she also co-produced.

The film, which is set for release next year, stars Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and the late Ray Liotta.

Elizabeth Banks is also directing and starring in the upcoming television series Red Queen, based on the dystopian novel of the same name.

In January 2022, Banks was cast in the upcoming film The Beanie Bubble and recently made a cameo on an episode of The Boys.

Elizabeth Banks is stylish and hot in a cherry-print string bikini

The Hunger Games star landed in Greece for vacation and posted a quirky video of herself transforming into a string bikini after arriving from the airport.

In the IG video, the actress is seen wearing an oversized denim jacket with green shorts, New Balance sneakers along with a stylish beach hat.

She walks toward the airport before transitioning into the cute bikini. She opted for a high bun, and natural-looking makeup as she put her slender physique on display.

This isn’t the first time the actress showed off her video editing skills.

Last week, Banks showed a video transition from work mode to vacation mode as she spent time at The Berkshire with friends.

She shared a stunning photo in a swimsuit as she vacationed at the rural lakes with friends.

Elizabeth Banks shares her secret to staying slim

The actress shared her simple method of staying in good shape telling Women’s Health, it comes down to her shopping habits.

“People ask me how I stay thin, and I’m like, ‘When you go to the grocery store, buy more bananas than cookies.’ ”

On IG, Banks shared one of her high protein and fiber meals that keeps the pounds off her waistline.

“Pulled chicken, romaine hearts, sliced almonds, cous cous, pitted cherries. Lemon, white balsamic dressing #sunday #summer lunch,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress changes up her diet when it comes to movie roles and gives up white carbs.

“It’s essentially a gluten-free diet: no rice, no bread, no pasta,” Banks said in the interview, continuing. “I’ll eat tons of protein and veggies. Also, I just drink water and tea and alcohol.”

She also keeps the portions low when she indulges in desserts adding that: “My husband and I always split one appetizer and one entree. I’m sure waiters hate us.”