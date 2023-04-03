Elizabeth Banks looked to be reveling in downtime after a whirlwind few months promoting her latest directing endeavor Cocaine Bear.

The flick, which marks The Hunger Games actress’ seventh time going behind the lens, chronicles the true-life story of a black bear in Georgia who was discovered to have overdosed following a smuggler’s parachuting accident.

Despite mixed critic reviews, the movie brought in $81 million in theater sales since its opening weekend in late February, cementing Elizabeth as a bonafide Hollywood asset as both a star and a behind-the-camera legend in her own right.

Following the massive success of her latest directing work, Elizabeth ensured she got a good refresh before tackling more projects, jetting off somewhere very tropical for her most recent vacation.

Posing with a background of lush greenery and a stunning orange sunset on the horizon, Elizabeth looked stunning while going completely makeup-free.

The glimmer of sun-kissed water spread out just in front of the green bushes behind her as the star glanced upward to the right, peering through a cascade of blonde wisps that hung in a perfectly-messy style around her forehead and cheek.

Showing just her torso and wearing nothing but the skin she was born with, Elizabeth looked gorgeous as she tagged the simple shot, “Vacation mode.”

This is not the first time Elizabeth has shared fun getaway snaps with her fans,, as the actress went stripey last summer during a trip to Greece.

Elizabeth Banks rocks a striped bikini in Greece

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Elizabeth kept up her signature, peppy persona when she posted an update from the shores of Greece.

Elizabeth sported a stylish two-piece, wearing a matching blue-and-white-striped bikini top and bottoms as she looked to be captured mid-motion, exaggeratedly running down a promenade by a bay.

While the snap itself was enough to hold the attention of her fans, Elizabeth’s message was the real winner of the post as she touted having fun on trips instead of worrying about staying fit.

“I [decided] cheese, wine, and chocolate were more important on this trip than a flat tummy,” she captioned the IG Story photo.

Although it’s evident the star knows how to kick back and have a good time and is skilled on the movie sets, Elizabeth has lent her famous name to career ventures beyond the cameras’ reach.

Elizabeth Banks partners with Archer Roose Wine

Just under two years ago, Elizabeth joined forces with Archer Roose Wine, becoming the company’s Co-Owner and Chief Creative Officer.

Cision PR Newswire shared that when Elizabeth was brought on to the brand, the label had been looking to expand upon its current repertoire of beverages and snag a famous face to reach more of the populace.

“We are thrilled to have Elizabeth Banks join us as we enter into the next chapter of the Archer Roose story,” Archer Roose Co-Founder and CEO Marian Leitner-Waldman.

“Archer Roose was founded on authentic relationships and pride in craftsmanship. Elizabeth embodies both of those values and we are honored to have her as our new partner and all that she brings to the table: creativity, fresh perspectives, and a shared mission of shaping the world for the better.”

For her part, Elizabeth explained that the company’s goals resonated with her as a wine drinker and she really liked the idea of making wine “more accessible” by putting it into cans instead of always having it in glass bottles that are difficult to travel with.

A quick dive into the Archer Roose website shows that the label has a variety of wine blends, ranging from a Sauvignon Blanc to a Rose to sparkling Italian wine.

All blends sell for $64 for a 12-pack and $120 for a 24-pack.