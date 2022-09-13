Elizabeth Banks risks wet white shirt in tight black pants for ‘a little challenge’

Elizabeth Banks took on a zany challenge for drinks. Pic credit; @elizabethbanks/Instagram

Elizabeth Banks poses herself “a little challenge” as she risks soaking her white shirt while wearing tight black pants.

The movie star took a twist on the basketball beer challenge in a promo for drinks firm Archer Roose Wine.

In her zany Instagram video, Elizabeth tries to catch a can of bubbly after dropping it to the ground.

The first clip shows her seeming to easily achieve the feat and smiling proudly at the camera.

But she hasn’t let the ball bounce, and she then tries again, sending it splashing out across the court.

Her fun clip shows her going through multiple attempts, even claiming at one point to get to “take 234”.

She is seen racing around the court with her arms flailing as the drink stays just out of her reach.

Finally, in a slow-motion clip to the theme song from Chariots of Fire, she manages to grasp the can to her chest before showing that it is now empty.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Charlies Angels star is a chief creative officer and co-owner of Archer Roose, so she regularly posts wacky content about their products.

Another recent video sees her loading up her handbag before heading out to a PTA meeting.

Elizabeth Banks is an Instagram star

Elizabeth is a favorite on Instagram, regularly treating her 3.6million followers to cheeky and jaw-dropping content.

Monsters and Critics recently reported how she promoted her game show Press Your Luck in a thigh-skimming black mini dress.

In the video, Elizabeth struts confidently out of a room into a hallway wearing a skimpy outfit featuring a set of buttons running up the middle.

Elizabeth has her blonde hair flowing and wears black tights and pointy black high-heels to complete the look.

The attire she wears in the video clip is also what she wears for the episode. Footage rotates through Elizabeth posing with Press Your Luck signs and logos before appearing on stage to host the game show.

Elizbeth’s ‘missing Cali’

Last month Elizabeth claimed to be ‘missing Cali’ in a flirty beach snap.

The picture showed her laid out on the sandy beach somewhere in the Golden State, stretching out on the shore while fully clothed.

Getting a little wet from the lapping tides that had moistened the turf, Elizabeth invoked some pin-up girl vibes as she posed belly-down while pushing up her torso with her elbows which rested on the seashore around her.

Leaving her blonde hair tousled and mussed up in a perfect beachy-waves look, Elizabeth let some strands get tangled up in her hands as she cupped her palms by her open mouth.