Elizabeth Banks promotes Press Your Luck in thigh-skimming black minidress

Elizabeth Banks at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Several weeks after appearing in a bikini during her Greek vacation, Elizabeth Banks was rocking a different look as she promoted an upcoming episode of her popular game show.

Banks, 48, let fans know she’d be back on their television screens hosting a brand new Press Your Luck. To help with the promotion, she shared an eye-catching video on her official Instagram page.

Set to a Showmusik remix of Amerie’s song 1 Thing, Banks struts confidently out of a room into a hallway wearing a thigh-skimming sparkly black minidress featuring a set of buttons running up the middle.

Banks had her blonde hair flowing and also wore black tights and pointy black high-heels to complete the look.

The attire she wears in the video clip is also what she wears for the episode. Footage rotates through Banks posing with Press Your Luck signs and logos before appearing on stage to host the game show.

“The best game show on TV is back💥 Watch an all-new episode of #PressYourLuck tonight at 8/7c on ABC and stream on Hulu! #NoWhammies,” she wrote in her caption.

Fans react to Banks’ Press Your Luck post

The latest IG post from Elizabeth Banks picked up plenty of reactions from fans and followers, as it received nearly 6,000 Likes and 140-plus comments within just a few hours.

“WOW 😍😍😍 Gorgeous bombshell,” one commenter wrote along with multiple emojis in admiration of Banks’ look.

Another fan referred to Banks as “the best game show host on TV” in their comment.

Yet another commenter praised the Press Your Luck host for having a “fun good feeling spirit.”

Banks host the revived Press Your Luck, which features contestants collecting spins and trying to rack up prize money on the gameboard without landing on a Whammy.

The Whammy is depicted by a red cartoon character with a high-pitched, raspy voice, which became popular during the show’s original run in the 1980s.

The popular game show officially returned to TV in 2019, with Banks as the host. She’s continued in that role for episodes without an audience during the coronavirus pandemic. She returned in new episodes on ABC, with the audience back to cheer on the contestants.

Banks enjoyed Greek vacation, to appear in Call Jane

Last month, Banks enjoyed a getaway to Greece, sharing various images and videos with her fans and followers. That included showing off her gorgeous figure in a tiny blue-and-white bikini while on vacation.

The actress also said she indulged in some of her foods during the trip, including “cheese, wine, and chocolate.”

In addition to her recent vacation and hosting Press Your Luck, Elizabeth Banks also has another movie on the way. She’ll be among the stars in Call Jane, which focuses on a group of suburban women trying to find help for a woman with an unwanted pregnancy during a time when she can’t get a legal abortion in America.

Other stars in the film will include Sigourney Weaver, Chris Messina, and Kate Mara. Call Jane is set for an October 2022 release.

Press Your Luck airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.