Elizabeth Banks has a new movie coming out, and the film is sure to get views based on the unique title alone.

The 30 Rock alum directed a film called Cocaine Bear which arrives in theaters this week. The film stars the late Ray Liotta, actress Keri Russell, and other familiar faces.

The comedy and thriller movie is about a 500-pound black bear who unintentionally ingests drugs. The drugs cause the bear to become aggressive and terrorize unsuspecting humans in the hills of Georgia.

Since the film’s release is right around the corner, Elizabeth has been doing her promotional duties by making the rounds on daytime television and the late-night circuit.

The funny actress recently guest-starred on ABC’s The View, wearing luxurious garments by designer St. John.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Massachusetts native posted a short video on her Instagram account with her 3.7 million followers. Elizabeth was pretty in pink in a tweed two-piece, looking stunning and fresh.

Elizabeth Banks stuns in St. John for The View appearance

The video started with Elizabeth standing in front of a logo for the show. She extended her arms and smiled, showing hot pink Christian Louboutin ankle boots with heels.

The blonde beauty wore the St. John Bonded Novelty Tweed Top in orange and pink, retailing for $795. The tweed top had 3/4 length sleeves and a cropped feature, which made it perfect for a layered look. Elizabeth paired the tweed top with the St John Bonded Novelty Tweed Skirt, retailing for $595.

Then, Elizabeth stepped on stage and greeted the hosts to sit down with the ladies.

Finally, Elizabeth posed outside the studio, wearing a white trenchcoat, also by St. John. The actress wore the St. John Cream Bonded Multi Boucle Tweed Jacket with gold buttons, retailing for $3,495.

When she isn’t busy directing ridiculously-titled films, you might find Elizabeth promoting brands.

Elizabeth Banks promotes Archer Roose wines

One such brand includes Archer Rose wines. In December, Elizabeth posted a joint video with a social media page for the brand.

The video began with Elizabeth in a red dress with her hands filled with Target bags. Elizabeth excitedly revealed that during a trip to the store, she found Archer Roose wines. Then, the actress popped the can, had a sip, and let out a sound of relief as she tasted the wine.

A caption accompanying the post read, “Famous Hollywood actor/producer/CCO/unofficial sommelier loves Target..and wine. Be like that famous person. Be like @elizabethbanks.⁣ ⁣ Bubbly and Bubbly Rosé are now available at #Target. Visit the link in our bio to see if it’s available near you.⁣ ⁣ Follow @archerroosewines to learn more.⁣”

Fans can purchase Archer Roose Bubbly and Bubbly Rosé at participating Target stores.