Elizabeth Banks is ‘Missing Cali’ in sandy crop top

Elizabeth Banks got in touch with her sultry side as she lay in the sand for a fun beach snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Elizabeth Banks got some time in the California sunshine as she appeared to be throwing it back to an earlier time in the summer.

The 48-year-old actress of hits such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Brightburn, and Hunger Games laid out on the sandy beach somewhere in the Golden State, stretching out on the shore while fully clothed.

Getting a little wet from the lapping tides that had moistened the turf, Elizabeth invoked some pin-up girl vibes as she posed belly-down while pushing up her torso with her elbows which rested on the seashore around her.

Leaving her blonde hair tousled and mussed up in a perfect beachy-waves look, Elizabeth let some strands get tangled up in her hands as she cupped her palms by her open mouth.

Jeans adorned her lean legs and a white crop top covered up her chest, the front section clearly plastered in sandy particles.

“Missing Cali,” she captioned the flirty post.

Not one to post too many skin-baring snaps to her Instagram page, Elizabeth has been ramping up her sharing of late, having initially piqued the interest of the internet when she shared a video of herself bikini-clad.

Elizabeth Banks sizzles in a cherry-print bikini for summer fun

In a very rare social media post, Elizabeth joined other ranks of celebs who celebrated summer in their favorite two pieces, taking some time out of her busy acting schedule to jet off to Greece.

Showing a snippet of her take-off and arrival in the Eastern European country, Elizabeth first showed herself strolling into the airport before the camera cut away to a clip of her in Greece with a stunning view.

Wearing a cherry-patterned bikini for the video, Elizabeth got hearts racing everywhere as she casually smiled at the lens and walked around her luxurious hotel patio area.

While the actress proved that she’s still got it, Elizabeth later shared a little insight into her diet philosophy.

Elizabeth Banks says having fun with food is more important than a flat tummy

Following her Grecian adventure, Elizabeth offered up a little inspiration for her followers as she rocked another bikini, proclaiming that she likes to enjoy her food more than worrying about how flat her tummy is.

Seen giving one of her megawatt smiles while playfully running along a rocky outcrop by the ocean, Elizabeth rocked a blue-and-white striped bikini while captioning the shot with, “I [decided] cheese, wine, and chocolate were more important on this trip than a flat tummy.”

Elizabeth is currently working on three new movie projects that fans can expect in the next year or two.