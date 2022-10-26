Elizabeth Banks promotes Call Jane and looks gorgeous in all black. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Elizabeth Banks was a vision as she appeared on the red carpet for her latest film, Call Jane.

The 30 Rock alum posted a carousel of photos featuring her red carpet-look on social media.

The mother of two shared the pictures on her Instagram, where she has 3.6 million followers.

Many of Elizabeth’s followers left her likes and comments for her recent post, and unsurprisingly, she looked gorgeous.

She posed with the cast, including acting legend Sigourney Weaver, as the ladies smiled and promoted their comedy-drama, Call Jane, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Elizabeth went strapless in a black curve-hugging dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Elizabeth Banks in black dress promotes Call Jane

Elizabeth’s gown featured long sleeves and a shin-high slit with silver buttons, adding to the vibe of the Monique Lhuillier-designed garment.

Elizabeth paired the dress with a statement ring and close-toed Sophia Webster black heels.

She rocked her blonde tresses in a side part with loose waves as she channeled a glamorous look.

Elizabeth wore disco ball earrings, light makeup, and red lips.

Some of Elizabeth’s cast members, including Sigourney Weaver, wore golden pins that read, “Bans off our bodies,” a statement about the recent Roe v. Wade decision.

Sigourney Weaver also looked sharp in a forest green pantsuit with a white dress shirt underneath.

Her caption read, “What a night 💛 We came together this week to celebrate the LA premiere of #CallJane. See the film only in theaters October 28!”

Elizabeth Banks stars in Call Jane

The latest acting effort from Elizabeth Banks involves a film about a woman with an unwanted pregnancy who cannot get an abortion.

This film doesn’t take place in 2022, however, although it may sound like a current movie plot.

The drama, Call Jane, has a comedic twist, which has been a forte for Elizabeth throughout her career.

Elizabeth and Sigourney sat down with Movie Fone to discuss the upcoming movie.

The actress suggested that people should come from a place of compassion and kindness, particularly in the current environment.

Elizabeth said, “I think if I had a message for anybody watching the movie, it would to be that we could use a lot more care and a lot more empathy when it comes to people who may walk a path that we will never walk.”

Call Jane comes out in theaters on October 28.