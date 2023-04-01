LSU regular season gymnastics have come to an end, but the ladies, including Elena Arenas, have entered the finals.

The NCAA finals mean increased attention and pressure, but as a competitive athlete, Elena shines during stressful times.

The LSU gymnastics program is vying for its 14th regional title, but first, the ladies had to advance in the competition.

The Tigers headed to Magness Arena in Denver, where Elena, Alexis Jeffrey, Sierra Ballard, Haleigh Bryant, and Chase Brock showed their skills on the mats.

While teammate Livvy Dunne has been sidelined this season with an injury, Elena has been killing it for the team.

Sign up for our newsletter!

An Instagram page for the LSU Tigers shared a jam-packed IG carousel, where Elena made a fierce appearance.

Elena Arenas serves looks and delivers solid NCAA performance with the Tigers

The LSU Tigers Instagram post featured some of the highlights from the exciting meet. As a publication for LSU reported, the Tigers finished the regular season in sixth place.

The first image showed Chase Brock, who nailed her performance and caused the crowd to go wild.

Another picture featured Haleigh Bryant, who has broken records all season, delivering another standout performance on Friday.

As for Elena, she appeared on another slide, posing before completing a routine. Elena delivered a few solid performances, earning a 9.825 on the beam, a 9.850 on the vault, and a 9.900 on the floor.

The performance helped Elena and her team gain entrance to the Denver Regional Final, which takes place on Sunday. Also joining the LSU team will be Oregon State, with Olympian Jade Carey leading the way.

The IG caption read, “we never get tired of watching our floor queens.”

When she isn’t busy being a floor queen, Elena has other talents.

Elena Arenas promotes UGG

Elena has become famous on and off the mats. Like her teammate Livvy Dunne, Elena has capitalized on the NCAA name, image, and likeness rule change. The change has allowed athletes to promote brands for cash.

One of Elena’s sponsors has been UGG. UGG became a pop culture phenomenon, thanks in part to its trendy sheepskin boots.

When the company launched a sport line, Elena was a natural fit to model the product.

In a picture shared on Instagram, Elena modeled the UGG Sport Yeah Slide, a comfortable slide-style shoe that retails for $60.

Elena rocked the Taffy Pink slide, but the shoe also comes in Bright White, Dragon Fruit, Samba Red, and Moss Green.

Elena’s caption read, “a dream come true to work w @ugg on the release of their Sport Yeah collection! #UggLife.”