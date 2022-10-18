Eiza González stuns at Ambulance premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Eiza González knows how to do her own chic spin on a classic T-shirt and jeans.

She wore the outfit while recently grabbing a cup of coffee from Alfred’s Cafe.

The actress was seen wearing a white crop top, which showed off her fit waist.

She paired the look with a pair of mid-rise denim jeans and huge black sunglasses.

The Baby Driver star kept it casual with her hair down in a side part and a natural makeup look.

From rocking tight spandex to wearing sheer bodysuits, Eiza is constantly showing her amazing fashion sense.

Eiza González wearing jeans and a crop top on a quick coffee run. Pic credit: RMLA / BACKGRID

Eiza González’s recent red carpet look

A few days ago, Eiza definitely turned heads with her appearance at the star-studded 2022 Academy Museum Gala. The night also included stunning outfits from celebrities like Selena Gomez and Haley Bieber.

She showed off her glam look to her fans and captioned it, “Thank you @academymuseum honored to join the host committee this year for such a splendid celebration. Wearing such a special @bulgari piece of art made it extra special.❤️”

The actress wore a strapless sequin red gown that left a train on the floor and silhouetted her amazing physique.

She complemented the dress with dangling earrings and a layered silver necklace, and put her hair into a slicked-back bun.

Her dewy makeup look was done by iconic makeup artist Jenna Kristina, known for her work with stars like Megan Fox and Christina Ricci.

Eiza González’s successful acting career

Eiza is most known for her successful acting career, which includes major roles in movies like Baby Driver and Alita: Battle Angel.

In one of her most recent acting projects, she starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the film Ambulance, released earlier this year in April.

Even though she was playing a character, Eiza revealed that working on her role was both physically and mentally challenging.

In an interview with Yahoo, she talked about the filming process. “My body took a toll. Like I think my endocrine system just completely got wrecked from the stress … Your body just kicks into fight or flight mode and you can’t control it. I hormonally even got so wrecked from the whole thing. So it was really interesting how your body can take such a physical toll in projects like this,” she said.

Eiza’s next project is a TV series called The Three-Body Problem. The show, which also stars Marvel actor Benedict Wong, is set to release in 2023.