Eiza Gonzalez shows off toned abs in a tiny crop top while walking barefoot in West Hollywood

Eiza Gonzalez walks barefoot in West Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Eiza Gonzalez sported a barefoot look with a tiny crop top in West Hollywood. She was spotted on Monday as she took a break from a spa session to feed her parking meter.

The 32-year-old actress and singer wore a sexy top that bared her toned midriff as she left the dermatological spa. The olive green crop top with long sleeves featured three silver clasps that held it together in the middle, and then the top split open in an exciting ensemble.

Eiza’s high-rise pants cropped at the calves and perfectly hugged her waist. The black pants were flowing and yet complimented her shape nonetheless.

The choker necklace with silver beads placed elegantly above her collar bone gave Eiza a regal look. Topped off with sunglasses and turquoise blue nails, it’s hard to imagine a world where she isn’t a star.

The Ambulance actress wore her long hair down, which cascaded over her left shoulder. A few strands whisked back as she strode forward on her mission.

Eiza Gonzalez rocked no shoes and no socks in the West Hollywood streets with the confidence that only she can possess. She wore black tape around her left foot in her ankle, and what appears to be a tattoo could be seen on top of her right foot.

Eiza Gonzalez spotted barefoot in the street in West Hollywood. Pic credit: SPOT/Backgrid

Eiza Gonzalez is reportedly dating Jason Momoa again

The couple was captured on camera in Jason Momoa’s Harley Davidson in Malibu, California. This sparked the conversation that the Hollywood couple may back be back together.

After meeting in February through mutual connections, Momoa and Gonzalez began dating, but it wasn’t long until they reportedly split. However, even then there were rumors that they might try to make it work down the road.

An insider reportedly told People that Eiza is a “very fun, down-for-anything type person and is pretty adventurous for the most part” and that Momoa is “a really good guy, very generous and happy all the time.”

The Hollywood star’s relationship is reportedly casual

While these two stunning Hollywood stars are reportedly back together, they are reportedly keeping their relationship casual. This may be in-part because Jason Momoa recently separated from a 17-year relationship with Lisa Bonet.

An insider also said that as far as relationships are concerned, “Eiza is not looking for that right now.” The two reportedly spend time together if they are in the same city.

The beautiful and talented Eiza Gonzalez has previously been linked to a relationship with Chris Hemsworth after his split from Miley Cyrus. She also reportedly had relationships with Maluma and Timothée Chalamet.