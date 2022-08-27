Eiza Gonzalez shows off amazing figure in a sheer red bodysuit

Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez is looking red hot as she leaves dinner at San Vicente Bungalows showing off her amazing figure Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Eliza Gonzalez was spotted on Tuesday returning to her car in another red-hot number!

She turned heads while walking to her car in this sheer red ensemble seen below. Her long ebony hair and tanned skin served to enhance the look.

A bow was hanging down from the front of the top, which allowed the top to be lifted to show off a swatch of firmly toned midrift.

The pants were skintight and displayed her figure in great detail. They showed off every curve and muscle, making them a perfect choice for a night out.

The top and bottom matched in this stunning hot vision! There was a crepey appearance to the material.

She was carrying a purse on her right shoulder and her cell phone in her left hand. On her left fingernails, green nail polish was visible.

Eiza Gonzalez looks red hot as she hops into her car with a couple of friends after dinner at San Vicente Bungalows Pic credit: The Daily Stardust/Backgrid

Eiza Gonzalez turns up the heat

Eiza Gonzalez was recently spotted in this all-red gym attire, and it is probably safe to say that red is her color. She looked amazing in this outfit, and we can’t wait to see what she wears next.

Eiza Gonzalez rocks all-red spandex. Pic credit: RMLA/Backgrid

Jason Momoa must still be enamored with Eiza as the two are reported back together. Recently, she was spotted taking a ride on the back of his motorcycle.

Dance like nobody is watching

Eiza González says the 2020 lockdown was the best thing that could have happened to her. The young actress said it was a time of great reflection on her thirties and how it has allowed her to connect with who she is as a person.

Eliza Gonzalez’s swagger and glow come from a rigorous workout routine. She is dedicated to her fitness, which shows in her appearance and attitude.

Eiza has stated, “I swear by Pilates, and I die by Pilates. It works out muscles that I don’t work out ever”.

She allows herself to indulge in any food craving one day a week. After that, it is back to a manageable schedule. By allowing herself this one day of indulgence each week, she can maintain her healthy diet for the other six days.