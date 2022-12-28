Eiza Gonzalez sizzled in a black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Eiza Gonzalez turned up the holiday heat over the weekend in a revealing black gown for Leonardo DiCaprio’s Christmas party in West Hollywood.

The 32-year-old Mexican actress and singer was spotted leaving the affair in the daring dress, showing off her toned abs through a sizeable cut-out in the center.

She kicked the look up a notch with a chunky gold bracelet and necklace, finishing it off with shiny, open-toed black heels.

Eiza wore her dark, dreamy locks down with a striking center part and gorgeous waves cascading over her shoulders.

It was hard to tell in the photo what was happening with her makeup, but let’s be honest, with a stunning square jawline like hers, it doesn’t really matter.

Eiza was just one of the star-studded guests at Leonardo DiCaprio’s A-list party, with other attendees including James Marsden, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and Kiernan Shipka.

Eiza Gonzalez stunned in glamorous black dress for Valentino Beauty partnership

Eiza couldn’t help but gush over a “magical holiday night” with Valentino Beauty, a luxury cosmetics company.

The former girlfriend of Jason Momoa rocked her “fave” for the seasonal event, the Rosso Valentino Matte Lipstick.

The bright, bold shade complemented her skin tone beautifully and drew all attention to her perfectly full pout.

An ambassador for the top-notch brand, as well as many others, Eiza can often be seen sporting their various products on her social media page.

Of course, she also showed some love to her hair and makeup team in the caption.

Eiza Gonzalez sizzled in scandalous disco-inspired two-piece Prada set

Eiza showed off her outstanding physique in a jaw-dropping disco ensemble by Prada, featuring an ultra-cropped top and miniskirt adorned with shiny panels.

The five-foot-eight brunette beauty omitted any jewelry, letting the outfit do all the talking.

She did, however, add a pair of black pointed-toe heels, pink lip gloss, and a sparkly smokey eye to up the drama even more.

Eiza wore her silky tresses down with an exaggerated side part, and soft curls draped over one shoulder.

Eiza has sung the praises of Pilates, yoga, and weight training for staying in shape, but she also enjoys squeezing exercise into other aspects of her daily life.

In her own words, she said, “I like to keep moving every day, not necessarily ‘work out’ every day, but keep moving.”

She continued, “It doesn’t have to be intense, just getting the body some blood flow and not staying stagnant.”