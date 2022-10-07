Eileen Gu shows shredded abs in black leather at Louis Vuitton

Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu is gorgeous as she shows her shredded abs in Paris. Pic credit: @eileengu/Instagram

Eileen Gu showed that snow isn’t the only thing she shreds as she revealed her fit physique at Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week.

The Stanford University student was one of many well-known faces in attendance for the Louis Vuitton ready-to-wear show during the recent SS 23 show.

The freestyle skier shared a series of photos from outside the Louvre at one of the iconic pyramid-shaped entrances to the majestic museum.

She added a geotag of Stanford University, where she currently attends college as a 19-year-old student.

The Olympian got fashionable in a deconstructed, sleeveless top in green, black, and white. The top was rectangular, as the cropped hem showed Eileen’s tiny waist. She paired the shirt with high-waisted dark slacks featuring a belly chain.

Another photo revealed the brainy and brawny athlete in a makeup chair with a massive book on her lap as she got glammed and educated at the same time.

Eileen Gu stuns in crop top at Louis Vuitton

Eileen rocked her signature dark tresses with blonde bangs as she struck a few poses with Parisian architecture serving as the background.

Eileen also posed with Nicolas Ghesquiere, who serves as the creative director for the French fashion brand.

The caption read, “last few days in europe have been a dream 🖤 thank you @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere for having me at your beautiful SS23 womenswear show, what a fun and playful collection!! driving directly from the airport to class as we speak, first one to guess which one it is gets a macaron 😩.”

The intellectual athlete took time to enjoy a different type of art, and she shared the iconic Monet painting, Waterlilies and Reflections of a Willow Tree, in the second to last slide.

She strutted her stuff in a video shared later in the IG post in front of the Hotel de Crillon.

Eileen Gu introduces skiing to China

Eileen’s mother, Yan, is a Chinese native, so the country remains near and dear to Eileen’s heart.

Eileen interviewed with her sponsor, Red Bull, and explained why it was so important to her to introduce skiing to China.

She explained, “I always believed sport, especially extreme sport, has no boundaries. It’s one of the best vehicles to unite people, forge friendships and push human limits. I wanted to help with change and to introduce freeskiing to girls and kids in China, where the sport is only just taking off.”

Eileen will likely compete at the next winter Olympics, held in Milan in 2026.