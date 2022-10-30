Dylan Penn is gorgeous in a shiny pink dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Dylan Penn looked radiant in a short pink dress for a Halloween party in West Hollywood.

The shiny pink dress featured thin straps, a little bow below the bodice, and a soft puffy trim where it cropped at the upper thighs. The color of the dress nicely complemented the star’s complexion.

Dylan wore her long blonde hair half up in a high ponytail and the rest cascaded around her shoulders. Her makeup was lovely with winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips.

The actress accessorized with dangling diamond earrings, a pearl necklace with a shiny diamond pendant, a small pearl bracelet, a gold ring, and several colorful bracelets.

Dylan completed her outfit with shiny pink heels that matched the dress and added some extra height to the star.

The 31-year-old model‘s overall look was beautiful, charming, and perfect for a fun Halloween celebration.

Dylan Penn is lovely in a little pink dress. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Dylan Penn models for BULGARI

Dylan posted a beautiful and sophisticated photo in a suit and rocking a BULGARI necklace with the design of a serpent around her neck. The model looked confident and ready to take on anything as she posed for the photo.

If Dylan can rock a snake around her neck, it seems she can take on just about anything, and it’s no wonder that BULGARI would want her as the face of the brand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dylan also accessorized with a couple large diamond rings and studded earrings. She wore her long blonde hair loose and parted to the side, and her makeup was both classic and understated, with a touch of mascara and rosy cheeks.

The actress included in her caption, “Thank you @bulgari for the gorgeous jewels and the iconic serpent around my neck, I felt like a classic.” The post earned over 4,000 likes and over 80 comments.

Dylan Penn visits Las Vegas with her sister

Dylan posted an adorable selfie with her sister from her vacation in Las Vegas. It seemed the two had a lovely time and were excited to snap a picture of the memorable moment with each other.

Dylan wore a black collared blouse with various designs and accessorized with small earrings. Dylan’s sister wore a simple gold necklace and a strapless top.

The two sisters looked nearly identical with their blonde hair loose. They also wore the same style of makeup, which featured soft eyeliner, a touch of mascara, lightly defined eyebrows, pink lips, and rosy cheeks.

Dylan’s post earned over 1,000 likes.