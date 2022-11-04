Dwyane Wade fires back at ex-wife’s claims of him exploiting daughter Zaya Wade

Dwyane Wade responded to some harsh allegations about his parenting of daughter Zaya Wade. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dwyane Wade has written a scathing response to claims made in a court filing by his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade— telling her, “The high road has run out of real estate.”

The 40-year-old ex-NBA player’s lengthy Instagram post came after Siohvaughn filed an objection to their daughter Zaya Wade legally changing her name, alleging as part of her filing that the sports star was using their daughter’s transition to make money.

Zaya, 15, came out as transgender in 2020, and Dwyane Wade went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that year to discuss his and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union’s support for his daughter and the LGBTQ+ community.

In Dwyane’s new Instagram post, shared with his 19.4 million followers, he said that he was not surprised by his ex-wife’s recent actions.

Dwyane, who is a father of four and has full custody of his two children with Siohvaughn, claimed that he had not seen her “make any sacrifice or effort to participate in her children’s lives” in over a decade, adding, “Siohvaughn has decided to pretty much be an absent parent to Zaya ALL ON HER OWN.”

He also claimed that both he and Zaya had given his ex-wife many opportunities over the years to gain more of an understanding of Zaya’s needs but that Siohvaughn never took advantage of them.

He said, “She has not been to a school, recital, graduation, school dance, play date, practice, parent teacher conference etc and Zaya has given her every opportunity to try to get to know her.”

Dwyane and Siohvaughn were married for eight years, from 2002 to 2010, and share 20-year-old son Zaire along with Zaya. Dwyane also shares an 8-year-old son Xavier with his ex, Aja Metoyer and a 3-year-old daughter Kaavia with his wife, Gabrielle. He also served as a legal guardian for his nephew, who is now 21.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Siohvaughn Funches-Wade’s allegations

In Siohvaughn’s filing, she asked the court to allow Zaya to make the decision to change her name herself when she turns 18, or the “age of majority,” in two and a half years’ time.

She also claimed that Dwyane and the media were putting pressure on Zaya to make the change now. Her filing comes after Dwyane filed a request for the name change back in August.

Siohvaughn alleged in her filing that Dwyane could be “positioned to profit from the minor child’s name and gender change with various companies through contacts and marketing opportunities including but not limited to deals with Disney.”

She went on to say, “I have concerns that [Dwyane] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies.”

She claimed that in April, she spoke with Dwyane, and he allegedly “informed me that a lot of money had been already made and that additional money will be made in relation to our child’s name and gender issue.” She continued, “[Dwyane] told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith.”

Siohvaughn’s previous lawsuit against her ex-husband

This is not the first time that Dwyane and his ex-wife have battled things out in court regarding their children. In 2010, Siohvaughn filed a lawsuit claiming that Dwyane’s relationship with his now wife Gabrielle caused her and their children emotional distress.

In the lawsuit, where the children were also listed as plaintiffs, Siohvaughn alleged that Gabrielle and Dwyane “engaged in sexual foreplay” in front of the children and that the kids received “medium-sized” gifts while Gabrielle received the “biggest gift of all.”

Siohvaughn requested more than $50,000 in damages in that lawsuit. The case was ultimately dismissed.