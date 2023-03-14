Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union looked as loved-up as ever as they held hands to attend the post-Oscars Vanity Fair party on Sunday night.

Dwyane wore a dark single-breasted suit with satin lapels paired with a navy shirt and tie by Prada, while Gabrielle wore a black sequin gown by Ralph Lauren with structured shoulders and a plunging neckline that showed off her curves.

She wore her long dark hair pulled back into an immaculate knot and accessorized her outfit with sparkling diamond earrings by Reza Jewels.

Gabrielle shared photos of their looks with her 21.1 million followers and wrote in the caption, “Black on Black, that’s what I call excellence.”

The couple, who has been married since 2014, seems to be one of the most solid duos in Hollywood and always make their love for each other clear on social media.

Not only did they walk the blue carpet at the party, but they also gazed into each other’s eyes for a snap at the Vanity Fair Oscars portrait studio, making sure to get professional photos of their looks.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pic credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the Versace show

It seems the husband and wife duo have had a busy week. The pair also attended the Versace FW23 fashion show, which was held in Los Angeles last Thursday to kick off Oscars weekend.

They both looked flawless as they stepped out to watch the show; Gabrielle wore a hooded black fitted dress with another plunging neckline, while Dwyane turned heads in a sherbet orange double-breasted suit in custom looks by the Italian fashion house.

The pair posed for photos on their LA balcony, and, again, their love for each other was obvious even in photographs.

Gabrielle wrote, “The best person to have by my side 🖤.”

Gabrielle Union shares her workout tips

Gabrielle turns 51 in October this year, but the ageless beauty still looks the same as she did in her twenties!

In a 2020 interview with Women’s Health, she explained that she needs to be consistent with her workouts or she loses her results quickly, saying, “If I don’t work out for two weeks, it’s like I’ve never done anything, ever.”

She revealed that she likes to mix up her workouts with pilates and different forms of cardio, saying, “I like to mix it up so I don’t get anxiety staring at the treadmill. Cardio could be jumping jacks, running up my driveway, side shuffles like I used to do in basketball, an elliptical, treadmill, or sled pushes.”

Whatever she does, she looks amazing!