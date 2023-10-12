DWTS pro Sasha Farber shares health update on Mary Lou Retton

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Sasha Farber has shared an update on his former partner and Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton.

Sasha and Mary Lou were paired up on Season 27 of DWTS in 2018.

They were eliminated during Week 6 following their tango performance.

On Tuesday, Mary Lou’s daughter McKenna Kelley revealed that her mother was fighting for her life in intensive care as she suffers from a rare form of pneumonia.

Taking to Spotfund, McKenna didn’t reveal details out of respect for her mother’s privacy but did share that Mary Lou was not insured, so the family was asking for financial help.

Sasha opened up about Mary Lou’s health condition during this week’s live Dancing with the Stars, where he was joined by his current partner, Alyson Hannigan.

Mary Lou and Sasha have remained good friends since meeting on DWTS and he has spoken to her since she was admitted to the hospital.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Sasha admitted that he had talked with Mary Lou earlier in the day.

“She’s fighting. She kind of wants to give up, but I’m sending her videos of her dancing and I’m telling her, ‘There’s only one Mary Lou Retton. You’ve got this!'” Sasha expressed.

The news of Mary Lou’s health scare had Sasha reflecting on how she was recently in Los Angeles, but they didn’t meet up. Sasha spilled that because of his DWTS rehearsal schedule, he was unable to see her, even though Mary Lou really wanted to take him to dinner.

It’s a reminder to Sasha that you just have to make time for those you care about.

“But I just mean, you know, you’ve got to see the people [you care about], you’ve gotta say hi, you gotta call them,” he said.

“And I’ve been speaking to her today,” he said to Entertainment Tonight.

Sasha isn’t the only one keeping Mary Lou’s fans updated on her current health condition.

On Wednesday, McKenna took to Instagram to share a message from her and her sisters, Skyla, Shayla, and Emma, regarding Mary Lou’s health. The four sisters thanked fans for the outpour of love and support for their mom.

They also revealed that Mary Lou is fighting and getting the best medical care. The message also gave a shout-out to all the doctors and nurses helping Mary Lou before ending the sending by asking for continued prayers.

Mary Lout Retton’s daughters thank fans and medical staff amid her health crisis. Pic credit: @mckennkelley/Instagram

McKenna disabled the comments on the Instagram post. As of this writing, the Spotfund has surpassed the $50,000 goal with over $360,000 raised for the legendary gymnast.

Mary Lou Retton has a lot of people pulling for her. Here’s hoping she gets well soon.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.