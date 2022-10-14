Emma Slater shows she is living her best life with a beach day photo following her split from Sasha Farber. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emma Slater stunned as she enjoyed a beach day and proved she’s living her best life after her split with her husband Sasha Farber.

The 33-year-old professional dancer showed off her incredible physique and toned abs in a pink and orange string bikini.

She threw a smile over her shoulder for the photo as the wind caught and tousled her blond locks around her face.

Aside from some red fingernail polish, she chose not to accessorize her beach day look.

Her beach day romp comes about a month after she split from Farber after four years of marriage.

Slater and Farber married in 2018 after getting engaged during the live taping of an episode of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS). Despite their split, they still continue working on the show together.

Emma Slater is living her best life after split from Farber

Slater proved that she is living her best life after the split as she captured her beach day romp, girls’ night out, and DWTS behind-the-scenes footage in a photo dump.

Following the beach day photo, Slater appeared in a hot pink button-down as she posed with her girlfriends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also posted several photos from the set of DWTS, including one of her walking outside the studio in a stunning, two-piece, teal outfit. The outfit consisted of a teal crop top and a matching teal skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Another photo saw Slater posing with her DWTS partner, Trevor Donovan, at the studio.

Her final photo was a mirror selfie in which she showed off her midriff in a sports bra and leggings.

Between beach days, hanging out with friends, and putting in work with DWTS, Slater does appear to be living out a successful and busy life.

Slater and Donovan’s DWTS journey continues

Slater and Donovan are still in the game on the latest season of DWTS. However, they did have a bit of a scare in the last episode.

The pair ended up in the bottom two, though they ultimately escaped elimination. They admitted to Us Weekly that they were shocked by the criticism they received from the judges for their latest dance.

Donovan, in particular, faced criticism from judge Derek Hough who said that Donovan looked like he was overthinking instead of being fully engrossed in the performance.

Even though Donovan wasn’t aware that he looked to be too much in his head, he did express he was going to try to do better next week. Both Slater and Donovan revealed that they’ll be even more motivated to dazzle after their experience in the bottom two.

Despite being in the bottom two, Slater and Donovan have mostly impressed throughout the season. They were even asked if there was any real chemistry between them, or if they were just that good of actors.

They confirmed they were acting, but they get along very well, bolstering their chemistry onscreen.