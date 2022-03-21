Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shows off ripped thighs as he shares the secret to his workout success

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted his muscular physique and “leg day” training routine for his followers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Dwayne Johnson, known professionally by his “ring name” The Rock, showed off his muscular legs and workout routine.

The former professional wrestler and actor shared his success secrets for keeping his body in shape – including the mentality of “train smarter, not harder.”

The Rock showed his muscular physique in workout photos

In a series of photos posted to his feed, The Rock started with a full-body photo highlighting his muscular quads. The photo, taken in a fully-equipped gym, was followed by other shots of the equipment he used to “crush leg day.”

The actor used his caption to describe his full workout routine and remind his followers how to have a healthy mindset for hardcore training.

“Absolutely brutal leg training today but, always grateful to put the work in and do my best to raise my personal bar,” he wrote.

Along with announcing the completion of his brutal leg training session, The Rock shared his insight on the key to fitness success.

“Truth is, over the years I’ve actually learned to train HARDER. But, in order to train harder, I had to learn how to train SMARTER,” he wrote. ” That’s a key to fitness success. Hardest workers in the room, win the race. Smartest workers in the room, win the journey.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He then went on to say he is there for his followers in their own health journeys – “You guys keep gettin’ after your health & fitness goals – and I always got your back.”

A breakdown of The Rock’s ‘leg day’ fitness routine

Johnson’s first order of business in his fitness-related post was to address that he never uses an “insanely heavy” weight amount and instead focuses on the quality of his repetitions.

“Tons of guys who are WAY stronger than I am, but because of all my injuries (5 knee surgeries, ruptured Achilles, torn quadricep off my pelvis, torn abdomen wall, complete shoulder reconstruction etc) I’ve learned it’s not how much weight we use, but rather the quality of the reps and mind/muscle connection that matters most,” he stated.

LEG DAY - THE ROCK | LEG WORKOUT ROUTINE

Watch this video on YouTube

He then broke down his full “leg day” workout routine, which consisted of a half-hour warm-up, stretching, and activating his leg muscles. The wrestler went into quadriceps, hamstrings, and glute activation mode by doing exercises such as leg extensions, leg curls, and glute abductions.

After the 30-minute warm-up, he started his “giant sets,” – which consisted of slow, intense reps with increasing weight after each one. He repeated 4-5 sets between 15-20 times with no rest in between. The Rock also said that during this time, he changed his stance and feet position to ensure he hit all angles of his muscles effectively.

To finish strong, the actor closed it out with 120lb walking chain lunges and Romanian deadlifts that consisted of controlled movements and a one-second pause at the bottom.

“Leg training complete. Brutal,” he wrote at the end of his description. However, the caption wasn’t over until he told his followers what he was most excited about – “It’s cheat meal time!!!”

