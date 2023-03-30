Dutch track & field athlete Lieke Klaver is at the top of her game, and quite literally, as she has taken home several titles and appears to keep racking them up like it’s no big deal.

Specializing in sprinting, the curly-haired bombshell won the silver medal at the 2023 European Indoor Championships and finished fourth in the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

On top of that, she’s won first place in several 4 x 100-meter relays, including at the 2022 European Championships held in Munich, Germany.

With such a packed resume, it’s no surprise that she is constantly on the track and practicing to make sure she’s the best of the best.

Lieke shared an Instagram post with her 692,000 followers in which she wore a black bikini for a practice session at the NWU Kenneth McArthur Athletics Stadium in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They will host the ASA Senior Track and Field Championships taking place March 30 – April 1, and it’s seen as a build-up to the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August 2023.

Lieke stood on a grass track with bare feet as she shielded her eyes from the intense sun, and pointed her toe to get a flattering angle. Her blonde curls were thrown up into a half-ponytail.

She was clearly incredibly excited for the upcoming meet as she wrote in her caption, “Back to business baby 💚.”

Her post received over 52,000 likes, including from fellow track athlete Alica Ѕchmidt.

Lieke Klaver took a rest from sprinting duties at the Schweizerhof Flims Hotel in Switzerland

She enjoyed a bit of a rest ahead of the meet in South Africa, as she recently stayed at the Schweizerhof Flims Hotel & Spa in Switzerland.

Lieke was seen taking a hike in the forest, enjoying a luxurious dinner, and having a laugh with her friends; it all looked like the perfect antidote to a highly athletic job.

She captioned the post, “Photodump of a beautiful stay at @schweizerhofflims 🌱🌿 Thank you for having me and giving me space to recover from all the hectic of the past weeks 🥂 gets very excited because Albert Einstein was here too.”

Lieke is a brand ambassador for HiPro, a Dutch line of high-protein yogurts

Lieke is a brand ambassador for HiPro, a line of Dutch yogurts and yogurt drinks that contain high amounts of protein. They are perfect for drinking after a workout and come in delicious flavors like strawberry and Mango.

They contain 0% fat and 0g of added sugar, yet still have a pleasant taste. Lieke appeared to be holding a bottle of the cherry flavor, which contains 25g of protein.

Keep an eye on Lieke’s Instagram for news of how she did in South Africa.