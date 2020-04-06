Duffy reveals new details about rape ordeal but doesn’t reveal who kidnapped her

Welsh singer Duffy (Aimee Anne Duffy) published details of a terrifying incident where she explains how she was drugged, raped, and kidnapped.

She says she was drugged on her birthday and taken to a foreign country where she was raped. She has not revealed the identity of her kidnapper and rapist.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner posted a link on her Instagram account to a website called Duffywords.com, where she spoke about the ordeal and what had happened to her.

She captioned the post “with love.”

Duffy revealed last February that she’d been raped 10 years ago

In February, Duffy surprised fans after a lengthy social media hiatus by taking to Instagram to explain that the reason she suddenly disappeared from the music industry in 2011 was because of this rape.

She said then that she had been contacted by a journalist last summer, and that it had felt “so amazing” to speak to them about the ordeal.

“He was kind, and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me. I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days,” she wrote in February.

Yesterday she said she was now making the details public to free herself of her emotional burden and help others who “have suffered the same.”

She wrote: “It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and traveled to a foreign country. I can’t remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a traveling vehicle.”

“I was put into a hotel room, and the perpetrator returned and raped me. I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened.”

She said her attacker made “veiled confessions of wanting to kill me.”

Duffy said she was able to escape the dreadful situation but that she “cannot remember getting home.”

Duffy says identity of rapist is between her and the police

She also revealed she informed police about the incident, and “the identity of the rapist should be only handled by the police, and that is between me and them.”

She concluded the outpouring by saying that she hoped sharing the details would bring her “the smile in my eyes, the light in my life, that has been absent for just so long.”

“I can now leave this decade behind where the past belongs. Hopefully, no more ‘what happened to Duffy questions,’ now you know … and I am free.”

Duffy became a hit across the world after shooting to fame with her single Mercy.

Many women (and some men) in the entertainment industry have come forward in the last couple of years to say they were sexually abused.

Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23-years in prison for his part in allegedly sexually assaulting actresses.