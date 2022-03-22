Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton stuns in shimmery pink gown by The Vampire’s Wife in Belize

Kate Middleton stunned fans in a shimmering pink gown from famous brand The Vampire’s Wife. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their official visit to the Caribbean with a trip to Belize. The couple is there in place of Queen Elizabeth for her Platinum Jubilee. Queen Elizabeth is also the Queen of Belize.

The official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared some photos from their trip as Prince William appeared to be reflecting on their time in Belize.

He wrote that they have “been lucky enough” to see the environmental biodiversity in Belize that the people “so lovingly nurture” in their jungles and reefs.

The couple even danced and got to sample Mayan chocolate and participate in a Garifuna celebration while there.

The royal couple has been enjoying their trip, and Kate caught the attention of many with the shimmering pink gown she wore at a reception on Monday night.

Kate Middleton wows fans in pink gown from The Vampire’s Wife

Kate may have been overdressed for the reception, but nevertheless, the outfit has been admired by fans.

She wore a shimmering pink gown from the hot celebrity brand The Vampire’s Wife. The dress appears to be custom-made but is similar to their $2,310 Light Sleeper design.

She paired the dress with Jimmy Choo Mimi sandals, custom O’Nitaa earrings, and a white clutch featuring an embroidered Mayan design. Kate reportedly wore her O’Nitaa earrings in 2019 on a tour of Pakistan.

This isn’t the first time she was spotted wearing a dress from The Vampire’s Wife either, as she wore a shimmery green dress from them in March of 2020 as well.

Fans react to Kate Middleton’s shimmery pink gown

Several fans took to the comments of their Instagram post to express their thoughts on the couple’s trip to Belize and Kate’s dress.

One user commented their thanks for “showing us the people and culture of Belize.” They admitted that they learned a lot about Belize and “now I want to really visit it.”

Another user focused on Kate, writing, “Oh Catherine is so lovely I. Her gown I love the color! William is so handsome and Royal as well! Safe travels Cambridge’s.”

Others kept their comments shorter, one simply writing, “Stunning shots!!”

Pic credit: @dukeanduchessofcambridge/Instagram

Even if Kate Middleton was overdressed for the reception, her loving fans don’t seem to mind one bit.

Monday night was their last night in Belize, and now the couple will head to Jamaica, leaving fans hopeful for more stunning pictures from Kate Middleton.